Solar Microinverter Market Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis & Forecast to 2031

Report Ocean, a strategic consulting and market research firm, has conducted a comprehensive analysis of the Solar Microinverter Market. In its report, the firm explores various aspects of the market, including business solutions and studies, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations.

The report highlights that the United States solar microinverter market is experiencing significant growth, with a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.1% expected during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The growth is primarily attributed to the increasing adoption of solar power systems in residential spaces, along with favorable government initiatives aimed at promoting the usage of greener power sources in commercial buildings.

Benefits of Solar Microinverter Over Other Inverter Types Boosting the Market Growth

Solar microinverters may have a high upfront cost but the advantages they offer over other inverter types make them far more economical than their counterparts in the long run. Solar microinverters yield a higher power output, while standalone inverters save energy for later use, which eventually decreases the energy bill. Moreover, microinverters adhere to rapid shutdown standards. Furthermore, solar microinverters also have a longer lifespan and typically offer 25-year warranties. Moreover, with rapid technological advancements, the warranty is also expanding at a high rate.

Rising Demand in Residential Spaces Driving the United States Solar Microinverter Market

Based on end-users, the United States solar microinverter market is segmented into residential, commercial, and others. The residential segment accounts for the largest market share due to the increasing consciousness and investment towards the adoption of greener power sources at homes. Moreover, favorable government initiatives, such as subsidies on the installation of solar microinverter in residential spaces, are also boosting the growth of the solar microinverter market in the United States. However, the commercial segment is also projected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

United States Solar Microinverter Market – By Type

Based on types, the United States solar microinverter market is segmented into single phase and three phases. The single-phase microinverter segment holds the largest share in the United States solar microinverter market as they are prominently used for converting DC power into AC power from solar panels in solar systems. These types of microinverters are generally used in residential spaces and save a lot on electricity bills compared to its counterparts, which is fueling its market growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on United States Solar Microinverter Market

The United States solar microinverter was tremendously halted by the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. In the light of increasing COVID-19 pandemic cases in the US, the government had to impose strict lockdown to curb the virus spread. This restricted the manufacturing and supply operations of the solar microinverter market, due to which the manufacturers had to witness huge losses during the period. However, the market is anticipated to recover during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness towards greener power sources but the pace is expected to be slow.

United States Solar Microinverter Market – Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the United States solar microinverter market are Enphase Energy, SolarBridge Technologies/SunPower, Advanced Energy Industries, CyboEnergy, Chilicon Power, Apparent, Blue Frog Solar, eIQ Energy, HiQ Solar, and other prominent players.

Market Segment:

By Connectivity (Standalone, On-Grid)

By Component (Hardware, Software)

By Communication Channel (Wired, Wireless)

By Type (Single Phase, Three Phase)

By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Others)

The United States solar microinverter market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous industry players, which makes the market competitive and dense for new entrants. The market players frequently launch new products with advanced technologies to increase their product penetration. They also significantly invest in research and development activities to bring innovations into their products to gain a competitive edge. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, etc., is also prominent in this market.

