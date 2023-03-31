Robotaxi Market Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2031

According to the report by Report Ocean, the global Robotaxi market is growing at a high Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 69.4% due to several factors such as increasing concerns towards carbon emission, depletion of non-renewable fuel, and a growing focus towards better traffic management. The report suggests that the market was valued at USD 0.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to earn revenue of around USD 20.3 billion by the end of 2028. The growth in the market is attributed to the technological advances made by Robotaxi companies and increased trust in autonomous vehicles.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR362

Moreover, the report suggests that concerns regarding carbon emissions and depletion of non-renewable fuel are driving the market for Robotaxi worldwide. Additionally, improvements in traffic management are expected to further boost market growth during the forecast period. However, growing concerns about the security of Robotaxi may act as a major hindrance to its market growth.

In summary, the report highlights the high growth potential of the global Robotaxi market, driven by various factors such as technological advancements, concerns towards carbon emissions and non-renewable fuel, and the need for better traffic management. However, security concerns could potentially impede the growth of the market in the future.

Increasing Demand for Electric Robotaxi Propelling the Global Robotaxi Market

Based on propulsion type, the robotaxi market is grouped into electric and fuel cell segments. The electric propulsion segment accounts for the largest market share. The growth of the segment can be ascribed to the various advantages electric vehicles offer over fuel cells, such as zero-emission, low maintenance and operating cost, as well as higher efficiency, which is propelling its market growth. Furthermore, increasing installations of charging points in various regions are anticipated to boost the penetration of electric robotaxis on roads during the forecast period.

Robotaxis for Car Rental Applications are Expected to Boost the Market’s Growth

Based on service types, the robotaxi market is grouped into car rental and station-based segments. The car rental segment holds the largest market share. Certain countries, such as China, have already begun testing driverless taxis in their major cities. Moreover, cab companies, such as Uber, are investing in robotaxis for car rental to reduce their operating costs incurred by human drivers. Furthermore, the development of Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) is also providing lucrative growth opportunities for robotaxis in the car rental services sector.

Global Robotaxi Market – By Component

Based on components, the robotaxi market is segmented into the camera, LiDAR, radar, and ultrasonic sensors. Among these, the LiDAR component segment accounts for the largest market share. LiDAR sensors radiate light particles called photons in order to identify objects nearby, including cars, pedestrians, and trees. LiDAR sensors allow robotaxi to operate without human drivers by communicating with its system and adjusting speed accordingly. Consequently, the demand for LiDAR components is rising rapidly.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR362

Global Robotaxi Market – Regional Insights

Geographically, the robotaxi market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Among these, the Asia-Pacific dominates the robotaxi market. However, North America is also estimated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to the high concentration of major industry players, such as Tesla, Uber, Waymo, etc., that are investing significant amounts in the launch and development of robotaxis. Further, stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission and initiatives to boost the adoption of electric vehicles are projected to boost North Americas robotaxi market during the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Robotaxi Market

The global robotaxi market experienced a significant blow due to the COID-19-induced pandemic. The automobile industry was among the worst-hit sectors during this period and had to undergo severe challenges. Robotaxi production and distribution were restricted, and testing and use of robotaxis for car rental were also prohibited due to mobility restrictions, causing severe losses for the market. However, due to the rising awareness regarding carbon emission and sustainability post-COVID-19, the global robotaxi market is expected to experience lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.

Global Robotaxi Market- Competitive Landscape

The leading players in the robotaxi market are Waymo LLC, Volvo Group, General Motor Company, Volkswagen AG, Tesla, Ford Motor Company, Nissan Motor Corporation, Daimler AG, Lyft, Inc., Uber Technologies, Cruise LLC, Baidu, AutoX, BMW AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, NVIDIA Corporation, and other prominent players.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR362

Market Segment:

By Vehicle Type (Car, Van/Shuttle)

By Level Of Autonomy (Level 4, Level 5)

By Propulsion Type (Electric, Fuel Cell)

By Service Type (Car Rental, Station-Based)

By Component (Camera, Lidar, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensors)

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

The robotaxi market is highly competitive and consolidated due to the presence of leading multinational automobile manufacturers, such as Tesla, Toyota, BMW, etc. The companies significantly focus on offering a wide range of electric cars with battery capacity to suit the needs of end-users. They are also investing in research and development activities to bring innovations into their offerings. For instance, in December 2021, Waymo, an US-based autonomous driving technology development company, unveiled Robotaxi with no steering wheel. Furthermore, the adoption of competitive strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, etc., is very prominent in this market. For instance, in December 2021, self-driving developer WeRide entered into a partnership with GAC Group for commercializing robotaxis

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date data compiled by means of our researchers. These grant you with historic and forecast data, which is analyzed to inform you why your market is set to change

This allows you to expect market adjustments to continue to be in advance of your competitors

You will be in a position to replica information from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your advertising plans, commercial enterprise presentations, or different strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and desk structure will allow you to pinpoint the records you require quickly

Provision of market cost (USD Billion) records for every phase and sub-segment

Indicates the area and section that is predicted to witness the quickest increase as nicely as to dominate the market

Analysis through geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the area as nicely as indicating the elements that are affecting the market inside every region

Competitive panorama which contains the market rating of the predominant players, alongside with new service/product launches, partnerships, commercial enterprise expansions, and acquisitions in the previous 5 years of organizations profiled

Extensive business enterprise profiles comprising of business enterprise overview, employer insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT evaluation for the primary market players

The cutting-edge as nicely as the future market outlook of the enterprise regarding current traits which contain boom possibilities and drivers as properly as challenges and restraints of each rising as nicely as developed regions

Includes in-depth evaluation of the market from quite a number views via Porter’s 5 forces analysis

Provides perception into the market via Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, alongside with boom possibilities of the market in the years to come, 6-month post-sales analyst help

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MR362

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email: sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel:+1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com