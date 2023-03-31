Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | Yoga Tree Studios Inc., Body and Soul Yoga Club, Amrita Ayurveda and Yoga

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Complementary and Alternative Medicine industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global complementary and alternative medicine market size was US$ 102.0 billion in 2021. The global complementary and alternative medicine market size is estimated to reach US$ 376.0 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Complementary and alternative medicines are medicines and health practices that are not commonly used by doctors to treat cancer. They are used in addition to standard treatment. Whereas, alternative medicine is used in place of standard treatment. Some examples of complementary therapies include meditation, massage, tai chi, biofeedback, music therapy, reiki, dietary supplements, and guided imagery. Some of the most commonly used complementary therapies are manipulative therapies and body-based therapies. Body-based therapies include chiropractic or osteopathic manipulation massage, cupping, and reflexology.

Factors Affecting Marketing Growth

The increase in the geriatric population and the rise in the prevalence of different chronic diseases such as cancer and others drive the growth of the global market.

The growth in popularity of complementary and alternative medicines and therapies owing to the high cost of traditional medicines and their side effects drives the growth of the global market.

The rise in strategic initiatives such as collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions by leading players, are the essential factors that drive the growth of the global market.

The side effects associated with self-medication or with the use of complementary medicine along with traditional treatment are anticipated to restrict the growth of the global market.

Impact on COVID-19 Analysis

COVID-19 had a positive impact on the growth of the global market due to the rise in pandemic infection across the world and the lack of therapeutics available for the treatment of COVID-19, which led to turn people’s interest in complementary and alternative medicines for treatment and preventive measures. Thus, driving the growth of the global market.

Regional Analysis

North America was dominant, in terms of revenue among other regions in 2021 due to the rise in the healthcare expenditure of the region and the strategies they adopt for their product development, and the existence of key players in the country.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases and the rise in the geriatric population.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global complementary and alternative medicine market are:

LKK Health Products Group Limited

Yoga Tree Studios Inc.

Body and Soul Yoga Club

Amrita Ayurveda and Yoga

Bikram Yoga

Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company

The Healing Company Ltd.

Nordic Nutraceuticals

Pure encapsulations

Herb Pharm

Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global complementary and alternative market segmentation focuses on Type, Disease Indication, Distribution Channels, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

Medicines

o Homeopathic Medicines

o Ayurvedic Medicines

o Dietary Supplements

o Traditional Chinese Medicine

o Traditional Korean Medicine

o Others

Therapy

o Mind Therapy

o Body Therapy

o Sensory Therapy

o Magnetic Therapy

Segmentation on the basis of Disease Indication

Cancer

Arthritis

Others

Diabetes

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channels

Online Sales

Distance Correspondence

Direct Sales

Segmentation on the basis of Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

