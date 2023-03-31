Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2031: Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica has published a new research report titled “Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market: By Component; By Demographics; By End Users; By Country; Segment Forecast, 2023 – 2031” in its research database.

Diabetes is a chronic metabolic disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. Asia Pacific, with its large population and changing lifestyle, has seen tremendous increase in the prevalence of diabetes over the years. The region has become a significant continuous glucose monitoring market, as the number of potential consumers continues to rise. The prevalence of diabetes in Asia Pacific is quite high. As per a recent study published by WHO, globally more than 537 million people are having diabetes. Out of which over 60% are residing in the Asia Pacific, which translates to more 320 million people were suffering from the disease in 2022. This number is projected to rise to 339 million by 2045, indicating the severity of the situation. India, China, and Japan are among the most affected countries in the region, accounting for a significant portion of the diabetic population.

India has the second highest number of diabetics in Asia, with over 77 million people suffering from the disease in 2021. The country has witnessed a significant increase in the number of cases, attributed to factors such as urbanization, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets. China leads the pack, with over 141 million people suffering from diabetes in the Asia Pacific continuous glucose monitoring market. Japan has a lower prevalence of diabetes, with an estimated 13.5% Japanese population affected by either type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

The number of potential consumers of continuous glucose monitoring devices in Asia is quite significant. The market is estimated to be worth over US$ 3,309.7 Million by 2031, with India and China being the largest contributors to this growth. The demand for these devices is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes in the region, as well as increased awareness about the benefits of continuous monitoring.

However, the supply of these devices may not keep up with the demand, as most of the devices are currently imported. This presents an opportunity for local manufacturers to enter the market and provide more affordable options.

Integrated Insulin Pumps to Generate More than 15% Revenue of Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

The Asia Pacific continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market is witnessing a significant surge in demand due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. Integrated insulin pumps are emerging as a key driver of this growth, contributing more than 15% to the market revenue. As per our study, integrated insulin pumps are most commonly used by individuals with type 1 diabetes, who require regular insulin injections to manage their blood sugar levels. However, these devices are also increasingly being adopted by individuals with type 2 diabetes who require insulin therapy. The use of integrated insulin pumps is particularly prevalent among younger consumers, who prefer the convenience and flexibility of this technology.

In a survey conducted by the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, more than 55% of individuals with type 1 diabetes in the Asia Pacific continuous glucose monitoring market reported using insulin pumps to manage their condition. However, most of the consumers in the region are highly price sensitive and often prefer alternatives to integrated insulin pump to save cost and out of pocket expenses. For instance, the cost of integrated insulin pumps with continuous glucose monitoring features in the Asia Pacific region ranges from $2,500 to $6,000, depending on the brand and model.

Medtronic is the leading player in the Asia Pacific market, accounting for a significant share of the market revenue. Other major players in this segment include Roche, Tandem Diabetes Care, and Insulet Corporation. The use of integrated insulin pumps is particularly prevalent in Australia, where more than 60% of individuals with type 1 diabetes use these devices to manage their condition, according to a study published in the Medical Journal of Australia.

The integrated insulin pumps are primarily distributed through pharmacies, hospitals, and online channels. In some countries, such as Australia, these devices may also be available through government-subsidized programs. It has been found that integrated insulin pumps are most commonly used by younger consumers, particularly those under the age of 40. However, there is also a growing trend of older consumers adopting this technology. Consumers with higher education levels and higher income levels are also more likely to use integrated insulin pumps.

Home Healthcare Contributes More than 45% Revenue to Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market

Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems have revolutionized the way people with diabetes monitor and manage their blood glucose levels. In recent years, the market for CGM systems has grown significantly, with more than 45% of revenue coming from home healthcare. Several factors contribute to this trend, including changes in consumer behavior, increased demand for CGM systems, improved supply chain and availability, and advancements in technology.

Consumers are increasingly interested in taking control of their health, and many are turning to wearable devices and digital health solutions to do so. CGM systems allow people with diabetes to track their blood glucose levels in real-time, providing valuable insights into how their bodies respond to food, exercise, and medication. As a result, more people are adopting CGM systems as part of their daily routine in the continuous glucose monitoring market.

As the demand for CGM systems has increased, manufacturers have responded by improving their supply chain and increasing the availability of these devices. This has made it easier for people with diabetes to access CGM systems from nearby pharmacies and hospitals, which has contributed to their popularity. In addition, CGM systems have improved significantly over the years, with new sensors and algorithms that provide more accurate readings and better insights into blood glucose levels. These advancements have made CGM systems more reliable and user-friendly, which has also contributed to their popularity among home healthcare users.

Medtronic Plc to Lead Asia Pacific Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market with More Than 17% Market Share

The continuous glucose monitoring market in the Asia Pacific region is highly competitive, with top 4 players holding over 50% market share. Wherein, Medtronic an Abbotts are leading the regional market. Medtronic is currently facing strong competition from other major players. However, Medtronic’s strong brand reputation, innovative products, and well-established distribution network have helped the company maintain its position as a market leader in the region. The company also has a strong financial position, with a solid revenue base and a strong track record of growth and profitability.

Medtronic Plc is a global leader in the healthcare technology industry, with a focus on medical devices and solutions. In the Asia Pacific region, Medtronic has a strong presence in the continuous glucose monitoring market, with a revenue share of over 17%.

Demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices has been increasing in recent years, driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes in the region. The Asia Pacific region has the largest population of people with diabetes, accounting for over 60% of the global diabetic population. This has led to a growing demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices, as they offer improved accuracy and convenience compared to traditional glucose monitoring methods.

Medtronic’s continuous glucose monitoring products are widely used in the Asia Pacific continuous glucose monitoring market, and the company has a strong supply chain and distribution network in the region. The company offers a range of continuous glucose monitoring devices, including the Guardian Connect, the Guardian Sensor 3, and the MiniMed 670G insulin pump. These products are designed to provide real-time glucose monitoring and insulin delivery, helping patients manage their diabetes more effectively.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Abbott Laboratories

DexCom, Inc.

A. Menarini Diagnostics

Echo Therapeutics, Inc.

GlySens Incorporated

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

