Endpoint Security Market Projected Revenue Figures, Growth Rate Throughout the Forecast Period 2031

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the Endpoint Security Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

Endpoint Security Market size was estimated at USD 13.2 billion and is expected to reach USD 15.8 billion by 2031, with a projected CAGR of 8.9% between 2023 and 2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

AhnLab, Inc., Avira Operations GmbH & Co. KG., Bitdefender, Carbon Black, Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Comodo Group, Inc., Cylance Inc., ESET, FireEye Inc., Fortinet, Inc., F-Secure

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview of the Global Endpoint Security Market

The global endpoint security market is segmented on the basis of type, component, deployment model, and end-user. These major market segments are further categorized into various sub-segments to study the market in detail.

By Type:

Web Security

Application Security

Network Security

By Component:

Software Antivirus/ antimalware Endpoint application control Encryption Technologies Mobile device security Intrusion prevention Firewall

Services Maintenance and Updates Managed Service Training and Consulting



By Deployment Model:

On-Premise

Cloud

By End-User:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Others

