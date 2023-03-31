Alexa
Taiwan president receives Hudson Institute's Global Leadership Award

Tsai Ing-wen says award actually a nod to Taiwanese and their resilience

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/31 14:32
President Tsai Ing-wen accepts the Hudson Institute's Global Leadership Award. (Office of the President photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday (March 30) accepted the Global Leadership Award from the Hudson Institute in New York City.

The think tank’s CEO, John P. Walters was quoted as saying, “Under her leadership, the U.S. and Taiwan have expanded and deepened their security and economic relationship.” He lauded her for leading Taiwan “with great courage and clear-eyed determination to resist tyranny and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Deputy Secretary-General Xavier Chang (張惇涵) told Liberty Times that in her acceptance speech, Tsai said the award was actually a nod to the Taiwanese and their resilience. She credited Taiwanese courage and persistence, as well as support from the U.S., as what drove Taiwan’s transition into a democracy.

In the face of China’s provocations, Tsai said, though Taiwan wants peace, it knows from history’s lessons that the best way to avoid the possibility of war is to strengthen itself, which is why it has made efforts to reinforce its international security and economic partnerships. She urged fellow democratic countries to support Taiwan’s international participation.

According to the Hudson Institute, the Global Leadership Award “is presented to exceptional individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary leadership” that falls in line with its mission.
