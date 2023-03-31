No military reaction from China to Taiwan leader's US visit - White House

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) - The United States has seen no military reaction from China to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen's arrival in New York on a sensitive U.S. stopover, the White House said on Thursday.

China, which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, has repeatedly warned U.S. officials not to meet with Tsai, who is on her first U.S. stopover since 2019.

"We've seen no, no tangible reaction from the PRC with respect to President Tsai Ing-wen's transit," White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters, referring to the People's Republic of China. "I think we've all seen them react in a rhetorical way, but we've seen no indication that there's been any other type of reaction."