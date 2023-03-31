DFA Design for Asia Awards 2023 - Call for Entry

Showcase the Power of Asian Design on the Global Stage

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 March 2023 - With Asia's growing influence in the international arena in various aspects, the Asian ways of design thinking and social betterment aspiration can inspire new and comprehensive solutions to global issues. The ", with its focus on Asia, is one of the reputable international annual design events enabling global eminent design projects to propagate Asian values and perspectives. Its 2023 Edition will open for online submissions on 1 April 2023 (Hong Kong Time).

DFA Design for Asia Awards 2022 - Grand Award Winners



Calling for Award Entries from Six Design Disciplines:

(1) Communication Design

Identity & Branding

Packaging

Publication

Poster

Typography

Marketing Campaign (2) Digital & Motion Design

Website

Application

User Interface (UI)

Game

Video (3) Fashion & Accessory Design

Fashion Apparel

Functional Apparel

Intimate Wear

Jewellery & Fashion Accessory

Footwear (4) Product & Industrial Design

Household Appliance

Homeware

Professional & Commercial Product

Information & Communications Technology Product

Leisure & Entertainment Product (5) Service & Experience Design

Service Design

Experience Design (6) Spatial Design

Residential Space

Hospitality & Leisure Space

Culture & Public Space

Commercial & Showroom Space

Workspace

Institutional Space

Event, Exhibition & Stage

Awards Structure

Entry Requirements

Judging Criteria

Winners' Entitlements

Trophy & Certificate (Merit Award winners will get a certificate only)

Awards Publication:

Each winner will receive a complimentary copy of the DFA Awards 2023 Publication, featuring all the winning projects and the teams behind them. The publication will also be disseminated to media, global industry leaders, and design associations, etc., to increase the winners' exposure.

Exhibition & Online Showcase:

Winning projects will be exhibited at relevant exhibitions and the DFA Awards' Online Showcase platform: https://dfaawards.viewingrooms.com/

Awards Presentation Ceremony & Other Events:

Invitation to the DFA Awards Presentation Ceremony and the Business of Design Week (BODW) events to establish connections with international and local designers and business leaders. Selected winners will also be invited to speak at global and regional talks, forums or other events to increase their global exposure.

Awards Endorsement Mark:

Winners will be authorised to use the globally recognised DFA DFAA Endorsement Mark for further promotion.

Launched by Hong Kong Design Centre in 2003 with Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as the lead sponsor since 2009, the DFA DFAA aims to recognise projects in Asia that demonstrate design excellence and highlight the impact of the design-led approach on addressing social issues and contributing to the betterment of society and the design industry. Thus far, more than 2,000 impactful design projects with an Asian focus have been awarded under the DFA DFAA."Being one of the globally acknowledged awards in the design industry, the 'DFA Design for Asia Awards' has never stopped promoting Asian design excellence to the world. With the Awards serving as a catalyst, we continue to honour and celebrate Asian design's contributions to the globe, and at the same time foster cultural exchanges and encourage cross-disciplinary collaborations. We are excited to see the creative and innovative solutions from designers who cut across borders to drive positive impacts all over the world," said Prof. Eric Yim, Chairman of Hong Kong Design Centre.The DFA DFAA 2023 accepts entries from 30 design categories spanning across six design disciplines, including Communication Design, Digital & Motion Design, Fashion & Accessory Design, Product & Industrial Design, Service & Experience Design, and Spatial Design, aiming to honour even more noteworthy designs in Asia. Entrants can save 50% on the entry fee by making submissions on or before 30 April 2023 (Hong Kong Time).Date: 1 April – 30 June 2023 (Hong Kong Time)Entry fee: HK$2,000 per entryPromotion: 50% off on entry fee for submissions on or before 30 April 2023 (Hong Kong Time)Online Submission: https://dfaa.dfaawards.com/en/online_submission/ All design projects submitted will be assessed by an international judging panel comprised of world-leading design experts and professionals. The panel will determine the Grand, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Merit Awards' winners.Design projects launched in one or more Asian marketsbetween 1 January 2021 and 31 May 2023 are eligible for submission by their design owners, clients, brand owners, designers or design consultancies.The judging panel will assess each entry based on the criteria below (as applicable):(1) Creativity and Human-centric Innovation(2) Usability(3) Aesthetic(4) Sustainability(5) Impact in Asia(6) Commercial & Societal SuccessWebsite: dfaawards.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/HKDC.Awards Instagram: www.instagram.com/dfa_awards WeChat: DFA设计奖YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@dfaawards5572 Hashtag: #DFAAwards

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About DFA Design for Asia Awards (www.dfaa.dfaawards.com)

Since 2003, the "DFA Design for Asia Awards" honours design excellence and acknowledges user-centric design projects which embrace the unique Asian perspectives to enhance and improve the quality of life for people in the region. Organised by Hong Kong Design Centre as one of the five programmes of the "DFA Awards", the "DFA Design for Asia Awards" has been a platform for design talent and corporates to showcase their design projects internationally.



About Hong Kong Design Centre (www.hkdesigncentre.org)

As a non-governmental organisation registered in 2001 and established in 2002, Hong Kong Design Centre (HKDC) is a strategic partner of the HKSAR Government in establishing Hong Kong as an international centre of design excellence in Asia. Our public mission is to promote wider and strategic use of design and design thinking to create business value and improve societal well-being. Our initiatives are anchored by five major work directions: CONNECT, CELEBRATE, NURTURE, ADVANCE and ENGAGE.



About Create Hong Kong (www.createhk.gov.hk)

Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) is a dedicated office set up by the HKSAR Government in June 2009 to spearhead the development of creative industries in Hong Kong. From 1 July 2022 onwards, it is under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau. Its strategic foci are nurturing talent and facilitating start-ups, exploring markets, and promoting Hong Kong as Asia's creative capital and fostering a creative atmosphere in the community. CreateHK sponsors HKDC to organise "Business of Design Week" (BODW), "BODW City Programme", "DFA Awards", "Knowledge of Design Week", "Fashion Asia Hong Kong", "Design Incubation Programme" and "Fashion Incubation Programme", among other projects, to promote Hong Kong design.





Disclaimer: Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region provides funding support to the project only, and does not otherwise take part in the project. Any opinions, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in these materials/events (or by members of the project team) are those of the project organisers only and do not reflect the views of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, Create Hong Kong, the CreateSmart Initiative Secretariat or the CreateSmart Initiative Vetting Committee.