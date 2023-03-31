Taipei Dr QQ customer buys adult toy, wins NT$10 million

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Dr. QQ customer who bought an adult toy for NT$1,289 (US$42) won the NT$10 million Special Prize in the latest edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery.

On Saturday (March 25), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced the winning numbers for the most recent round of the Taiwan receipt lottery. The winning number for the Special Prize for the January-February edition of the Taiwan receipt lottery, also known as the uniform invoice lottery, is 06634385.

A total of 14 winning receipts were issued for the Special Prize in this round, with six being issued at convenience stores. The consumers who spent the least and won the most were a Hi-Life customer who bought a bottle of green tea in New Taipei City for just NT$20 (65 cents) and a person who paid NT$30 for an Uber Eats delivery fee.

Of the 14 Special Prize winners, seven spent less than NT$100. In addition to the two previously mentioned, other winners included a person who bought food for NT$36 at a 7-Eleven in Taichung City's Xitun District, and a customer of a gas station in Hsinchu County's Zhudong Township who spent NT$45 on fuel.

A FamilyMart customer in Taichung's Dali District spent NT$58 on a snack, while a 7-Eleven consumer in Hsinchu County's Zhubei City bought food for NT$65. A 7-Eleven customer in Hsinchu Science Park spent NT$90 on food and was the seventh person to spend less than NT$100 and pocket the NT$10 million Special Prize.

The individual who spent the most and still came away with the NT$10 million Special Prize was a customer at the Dr. QQ store on Zhongxiao West Road, Section 1, in Taipei City's Zhongzheng District. The individual spent NT$1,289 on an "intimate product" and pocketed NT$10 million.

The winning number for the NT$2 million Grand Prize is 66882140, of which there were 12 issued in this round of the lottery. The Grand Prize winner who spent the least purchased bread for NT$28 at a 7-Eleven in Miaoli County's Yuanli Township.

A FamilyMart customer in Pingtung County's Chanzhi Township spent NT$35 on a drink. Meanwhile, the Grand Prize winner who spent the most was a consumer who bought a mobile phone for NT$12,999 on the Momo shopping network.