Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China has 'no reason' to protest President Tsai's US transit

Top US diplomat for East Asia says such layovers are 'routine'

  790
By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/31 12:11
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen leaves a hotel in New York, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen leaves a hotel in New York, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink on Thursday (March 30) called on China to refrain from overreacting to Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) transit in the U.S.

Speaking to reporters, Kritenbrink said that "There is absolutely no reason for China to overreact to this longstanding, routine practice." "Unilateral attempts to change the status quo will not pressure the United States government to alter our longstanding practice to facilitate transits through the United States," he added.

The assistant secretary reaffirmed Washington’s “one China” but noted that Tsai has transited through the United States six times before "without incident."

Tsai is currently embarking on a trip to Taiwan’s Central American allies, Belize and Guatemala, but had a brief layover in New York City. On her return journey, she will also stop in Los Angeles where she is expected to meet with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson Zhu Fenglian (朱鳳蓮) warned that China would "definitely take measures to resolutely fight back" if Tsai met with McCarthy, per Reuters. China's charge d'affaires in the U.S, Xu Xueyuan (徐學淵), said such a meeting "could lead to another serious confrontation in the China-U.S. relationship."

"We have made solemn representations to the U.S. side on many occasions and clearly told them that all consequences should be borne by the U.S. side," she said.
Taiwan
U.S.
Tsai Ing-wen
Kevin McCarthy
Daniel Kritenbrink

RELATED ARTICLES

Mayor of Slovak capital's Old Town visits south Taiwan city of Kaohsiung
Mayor of Slovak capital's Old Town visits south Taiwan city of Kaohsiung
2023/03/31 19:20
Javelin missiles help bolster Taiwan's asymmetric warfare capabilities
Javelin missiles help bolster Taiwan's asymmetric warfare capabilities
2023/03/31 16:26
Taiwan Railways Administration investigating owner of cattle hit by trains
Taiwan Railways Administration investigating owner of cattle hit by trains
2023/03/31 15:57
US Army command responsible for Taiwan has 'gigantic problem' with logistics
US Army command responsible for Taiwan has 'gigantic problem' with logistics
2023/03/31 15:31
Photo of the Day: Envoy to US takes selfie with Taiwan president in NY
Photo of the Day: Envoy to US takes selfie with Taiwan president in NY
2023/03/31 15:15