CCP paid Chinese gangsters US$200 each to crash Taiwan president's NY arrival: NSB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's National Security Bureau alleged that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) paid pro-China group members and gangsters to protest President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) arrival in New York.

On the first leg of her "Democratic Partnership for Common Prosperity Journey," Tsai landed in New York on Wednesday (March 29) and her entourage arrived at Lotte New York Palace Hotel in midtown Manhattan and at 4 p.m. Hundreds of Chinese protesters tried to spoil Tsai's arrival but were forced by security personnel to stand behind barricades on the other side of the street from Taiwanese supporters, who managed to drown out the Chinese with their cheers for Tsai.

During a session of the Legislative Yuan's Foreign and National Defense Committee on Thursday (March 30), Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) pointed out that there are media reports that the CCP mobilized the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles and New York, United Front members, gangsters, and overseas Chinese to protest Tsai's visit to the U.S. and asked whether the National Security Bureau (NSB) was aware of this. Tsai Ming-yen (蔡明彥), the new director general of the NSB, said that he is fully aware that China has indeed directed the consulates in Los Angeles and New York to mobilize pro-Chinese associations to protest against the president.

When Wang asked how the NSB is planning to deal with the mobilization of gangsters, Tsai stated that the bureau is in close contact with U.S. counterparts on this matter. Prior to the president's visit, Tsai said that he established communication with the New York Police Department and Los Angeles Police Department.

He also said that each member of the mobilized groups who protests against the president will receive US$200 per day, not including room and board and transportation. Tsai stated that because the cost is very high, they are targeting specific locations and times on the president's itinerary, such as her March 29 arrival at the hotel and banquet with overseas Taiwanese.

When Wang asked how the U.S. is planning to deal with the "gangsters paid by China to harass the elected head of state," Tsai said that U.S. counterparts will immediately share relevant information with the NSB about the president's activities which could be targeted for interference by the CCP. Tsai stated that U.S. authorities will also report, inspect, enforce, and control groups trying to interfere with the president's activities in accordance with the law.

In response to a question about whether the NSB will work with the FBI or local police, Tsai said that in addition to local police, the bureau will also contact and coordinate with local State Department security offices.