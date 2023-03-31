Czech aerospace delegation optimistic about Taiwan-Czech drone cooperation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Czech aerospace delegation led by former Czech deputy trade minister and international trade consultant Martina Tauberova said she had high hopes for drone cooperation with Taiwan while visiting the Asian Drone AI Innovation Application R&D Center (Asian Innovation Center) in Chiayi County.

Tauberova said that the drones developed at the Asian Innovation Center have many different functions, including agricultural and disaster relief, leading her to firmly believe her country can cooperate with Taiwan's aerospace industry, Liberty Times reported. The former minister said she looks forward to discussing cooperation with more Taiwanese drone companies in the future.

During their visit, the delegation conducted B2B negotiations to seek opportunities for cooperation between Taiwan and the Czech Republic, hoping to expand economic and technological exchanges between the two countries. Taiwanese drone manufacturers GeoSat, A3FunII, and Thunder Tiger Corporation also put on a demonstration of their drones to show their multi-functional capabilities such as in logistics, agriculture, signal transmission, and disaster relief.

Geostat Aerospace and Technology Chairman and Asian Innovation Center Association Chairman Lo Cheng-fang (羅正方) said that Taiwan and the Czech Republic have very high technological standards and advanced industrial technologies.

The delegation was invited by Chiayi County’s Magistrate Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁), following his visit to the Czech Republic in February.

As of 2022, there are 20 companies that have set up offices at the Asian Innovation Center and there are plans to build a testing site, a drone operator licensing facility, a drone academy, and a national arena for drone-related competitions. The center is managed by the Chiayi County Government and the central government.