Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

3 workers killed in collapsed home in central Taiwan

Builder, excavator driver being investigated for negligent homicide

  944
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/31 10:54
3 workers killed in collapsed home in central Taiwan

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three construction workers have been declared dead after a house collapsed on them in Taichung City on Thursday (March 30).

The Taichung City Fire Bureau received a report at 10: 44 a.m. that morning, that an old, two-story home had collapsed at Lane 299, Taiwan Boulevard in Taichung City's Central District, trapping three construction workers, reported ETtoday. The bureau immediately dispatched personnel to rescue the trapped workers.

3 workers killed in collapsed home in central Taiwan
(CNA photo)

The bureau pointed out that work was being carried out on a 70-year-old house. However, it is suspected that while an excavator dug around the foundation of the house, it led to the instability of the two-story home next door, and it collapsed, instantly trapping three workers.

After firefighters arrived at the scene, they were first able to reach a 51-year-old man surnamed Tsai (蔡), but he did not have any vital signs and was declared dead after being sent to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

3 workers killed in collapsed home in central Taiwan
(CNA photo)

At 3:34 p.m. on Thursday, Chen (陳) was discovered with his head exposed, but his body was still trapped in the rubble. At 8:18 p.m., a third worker surnamed Wu (吳) was found with his feet exposed.

Rescue workers were able to pluck Wu from the rubble at around 10 p.m., but he was confirmed to have died. At 1:24 a.m. on Friday, Chen was finally freed from the debris but had died.

3 workers killed in collapsed home in central Taiwan
(CNA photo)

So far, it has been determined that three workers have died as a result of the building's collapse and an investigation has been launched. The builder surnamed Ku (古) and the excavator driver surnamed Yu (游) have both been sent to the district prosecutor's office to be investigated for negligent homicide (過失致死罪).

3 workers killed in collapsed home in central Taiwan
(CNA photo)

3 workers killed in collapsed home in central Taiwan
(CNA photo)
construction accident
accident
collapse
collapsed building
trapped
construction workers

RELATED ARTICLES

Crane truck flips on its side in southern Taiwan
Crane truck flips on its side in southern Taiwan
2023/03/31 17:50
11-car crash on Taiwan National Highway 1, southbound
11-car crash on Taiwan National Highway 1, southbound
2023/03/31 17:32
Central Taiwan house collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 still trapped
Central Taiwan house collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 still trapped
2023/03/30 14:52
74,000-ton container ship slams into south Taiwan dock, pilot intoxicated
74,000-ton container ship slams into south Taiwan dock, pilot intoxicated
2023/03/22 18:28
Debt collection stabbing causes car crash in south Taiwan
Debt collection stabbing causes car crash in south Taiwan
2023/03/21 16:02