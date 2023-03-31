Falcons add more WR depth by signing Scotty Miller

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons added depth at receiver on Thursday by signing free agent Scotty Miller to a one-year contract.

Miller spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Bowling Green.

He tallied 23 receptions for 185 yards this past season, playing in 15 games with one start while mostly working behind Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

Miller is looking for more playing time with the Falcons, who relied heavily on the run game while enduring their fifth straight losing season.

“It's an opportunity to get on the field and play. In Tampa, that was hard to do. The receiver room was loaded with talent," the 25-year-old Miller said. “I'm really excited to get on the field and show what I can do.”

Drake London, a first-round pick in 2022, is coming off an impressive rookie season with the Falcons. But he didn't have much help at receiver, especially after tight end Kyle Pitts went down with a season-ending knee injury.

Atlanta turned to free agency to bulk up the position, also s igning Mack Hollins to a one-year deal after he set career highs with 57 catches for 690 yards, along with four touchdowns, for the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

While the Falcons could add another receiver in the draft, Hollins and Miller both figure to get plenty of looks.

The 5-foot-9, 174-pound Miller totaled 74 receptions for 924 yards and four touchdowns in 50 games — including eight starts — with the Buccaneers.

His best season was on Tampa Bay's Super Bowl-winning team during the 2020 season. Miller caught 33 passes for 501 yards and three TDs in an offense directed by Tom Brady.

After playing three seasons with Brady, perhaps the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Miller is looking forward to working with the Falcons' second-year quarterback, Desmond Ridder, who has made only four career starts.

Miller got a chance to watch one of those appearances when the Falcons defeated the Bucs in the regular-season finale last season.

“Obviously, I was fortunate to be able to play with Tom,” Miller said. “But I'm excited to play with a young guy like Desmond. ... I really like what he brings to the table. A lot of energy, the ability to create, to throw the long ball. He can do all the things you need to do."

The undersized Miller is a striking contrast to London and Hollins, who are both listed at 6 foot 4.

But Miller said his speed and quickness help make up for his lack of size. Also, he feels comfortable lining up both in the slot and on the outside.

“I'm willing to do whatever it takes,” he said. “I really feel like I'm a well-rounded player.”

Also Thursday, the Falcons confirmed the re-signing of offensive tackle Kaleb McGary to a $34.5 million, three-year contract.

McGary has played in 63 games, all but one as a starter, since being selected late in the first round of the 2019 draft. He started every game at right tackle last season, joining Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom as cornerstones of the line. All three are now signed to multi-year deals.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL