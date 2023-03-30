Vatican says Pope Francis recovering well in hospital

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Thursday that the pope had "recovered well " with his condition improving as he continues receiving treatment at the Gemelli hospital.

According to the statement, the Pope Francis "rested well during the night. His clinical picture is gradually improving, and he is continuing his planned treatment."

"This morning after breakfast, he read some newspapers and resumed work. Before lunch, he went to the little chapel of the private [hospital] apartment where he prayed, and he received the Eucharist."

On his official Twitter account, Francis wrote that he was "touched by the many messages received in these hours and I express my gratitude for the closeness and prayer."

The pope was first admitted to Gemelli hospital in Rome on Wednesday for what the Vatican initially said were scheduled medical check-ups.

Afterwards it was revealed he had complained of breathing difficulties and was diagnosed with a respiratory infection, with his Thursday schedule cleared.

The Vatican said he had tested negative for COVID-19 but required "a few days" of hospital treatment.



Several ailments

The latest health issue raises fresh concerns over the several ailments affllicting the pontiff.

Francis at times runs short of breath and is generally more exposed to respiratory problems. Part of one of his lungs was removed in his early 20's as a seminarian in Argentina.

The pontiff also suffers from diverticulitis, a condition infecting or inflaming the colon. He had a surgery in 2021to remove part of his colon at Gemelli hospital.

He also has a problem with his right knee and switches between using a cane and a wheelchair in his public appearances.

The latest hospitalization has renewed speculation over a possible resignation on health grounds. The pontiff has however said he would resign if only he was gravely ill or felt he was losing mental clarity.

Typcially, pontifical resignations are extremely rare. Francis in 2013 became the first pope in centuries to take over the job from a living predecessor, Benedict XVI.

