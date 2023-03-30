Several Specific Reasons Behind the Denial of Spouse Visa

Getting married to a British national and applying for a spouse visa is a standard route to obtaining residency in the United Kingdom. However, the process of obtaining a spouse visa can be complicated and challenging. There are various spouse visa rejection reasons given by the UKVI. This can be a major disappointment for the couple and a significant barrier to starting a new life together in the UK. However, to skip the refusal step, you can get along with a spouse visa lawyer. They can help you immensely to

In this blog, we will discuss several specific reasons why a spouse visa application can be denied and what can be done to avoid these pitfalls.

Financial Requirements

One of the primary reasons for a spouse visa denial is not meeting the minimum financial requirements. The government of the United Kingdom requires that the sponsoring spouse must earn a minimum of £18,600 per annum or have sufficient savings to support themselves and the visa applicant. If the sponsoring spouse is unable to demonstrate that they have this level of income, the visa application may get refused by the UKVI. It is essential to note that if the couple has children, the required minimum income increases, so it is essential to clearly understand the financial requirements before submitting the application.

Accommodation Requirements

Another common reason for a spouse visa denial does not have adequate accommodation for the couple and any dependents. The UK government requires that the sponsoring spouse have a home suitable for the couple and any dependents and that there is enough room for everyone to live without being overcrowded. If the sponsoring spouse is unable to demonstrate that they have suitable accommodation, the visa application may get refused by the UKVI.

Evidence of a Genuine Relationship

The UK government requires the couple to provide evidence of a genuine relationship to support the spouse’s visa application. This can include photos, messages, emails, and letters demonstrating the relationship’s history and evolution. The UKVI is particularly concerned about sham marriages, so it is crucial to provide clear and comprehensive evidence of a genuine relationship to avoid a denial of the visa application.

Criminal Convictions

A criminal record can be a significant barrier to obtaining a spouse visa. The UK government requires that the visa applicant must not have any serious criminal convictions or pose a threat to national security. If the visa applicant has a criminal record, they must disclose it and provide a detailed explanation of the circumstances of the conviction. Failure to disclose a criminal record or providing false information can result in a denial of the visa application.

English Language Requirements

The UK government requires the spouse visa applicant to have a basic understanding of English. This requirement is demonstrated by passing a test or providing evidence that the visa applicant has a degree taught in English. The visa application may be denied if the visa applicant does not meet the English language requirements as per the UKVI’s rules and regulations.

Non-compliance with Immigration Rules

If the visa applicant has previously been non-compliant with UK immigration rules, this can result in a denial of the spouse visa application. This can include overstaying a previous visa, working illegally in the UK, or providing false information on an earlier visa application. It is vital to ensure that all previous immigration rules have been complied with to avoid a denial of the spouse visa application.

Health Requirements

The government of the United Kingdom requires that the spouse visa applicant not pose a hazard to public health or burden the National Health Service. If the visa applicant has a severe medical condition, they must provide a detailed medical report and evidence of private medical insurance. The visa application may be denied if the visa applicant does not meet the health requirements.

Conclusion

Now you must understand what could be the possible spouse visa rejection reasons. A spouse visa is the most common route to stay with your British partner in the United Kingdom. However, acquiring a spouse visa to join a British spouse in the UK is a complicated and challenging process. There are several specific reasons why a spouse visa application can be denied, including failing to meet the requirements mentioned above by the UKVI. To avoid the refusal of a spouse visa application, hiring a spouse visa lawyer is recommended to help you with the entire process and ensure a positive outcome from the UKVI. Several immigration law firms, such as A Y & J Solicitors, provide commendable assistance regarding visa applications. They have a panel of experienced and knowledgeable solicitors. Their experience and knowledge can help you in processing your application further and diminishes the chance of refusal as well.