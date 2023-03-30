The Booster Pump market is expected to grow from USD 2668.43 million in 2023 to USD 3269.12 million in 2033 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.44%

A booster pump is a pump that increases the water pressure within a plumbing system. This pump is usually used in situations where the water pressure is too low or the water level needs to be increased.

Booster pumps are available for both commercial and residential use. These pumps are often used in multi-story buildings, where water must be pumped to the upper floors. They also work well in homes with low water pressure because of factors like low municipal water supply or distance to the water source.

There are many types of booster pumps, including submersible, jet, and centrifugal pumps. The most popular type of booster pump is the centrifugal pump. It works by using an impeller to generate a centrifugal force that moves water from the outlet to the inlet.

The main actors of the Booster Pump market report:

Xylem, Grundfos, KARCHER, Franklin Electric, Wilo, DAVEY, Pentair, CNP, DAB PUMPS, EDDY Pump, Aquatec, ZODIAC, SyncroFlo

Market Players and Competitor Analysis:

Global and Regional Market Analysis:

Market Segment by Types:

Single Stage

Multiple Stage

Market Segment by Applications:

Agriculture

Commercial

Household

Others

Assessment of the regional part:

• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Australia)

• South America (Brazil, Colombia, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

• Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

