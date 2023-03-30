Augmented Analytics Market To Register USD 346.89 Bn Revenue By 2031

This report studies Augmented Analytics Market standing and forecast, categorizes the global Augmented Analytics market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the highest manufacturers in North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, India and different regions (Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and middle east & Africa).

Augmented Analytics Market Key Trends in terms of Size USD 24.03 Bn in 2023 To Reach Around USD 346.89 Bn by 2031, at a Growing CAGR of 30.6%.

Augmented Analytics Overview:

Augmented analytics is the use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms to enhance the analytics process. It automates data preparation, analysis, and visualization tasks so analytics become accessible even to non-technical users. With augmented analytics users can interact with data using natural language queries and receive automated insights, recommendations, and predictions.

Augmented Analytics Market Drivers:

Data Complexity: The growing complexity of data makes it increasingly challenging for humans to extract meaningful insights from raw data.

Data Scientist Shortage: There is a shortage of data scientists, and as a result, demand for data-driven insights is on the rise.

Self-service Analytics: Business users desire the ability to analyze data on their own, without relying on IT or data scientists for assistance.

Need for Quicker Insights: In today’s fast-paced business climate, decision makers require real-time insights to make informed decisions quickly.

Scalability: As data volumes increase, traditional analytics techniques become less scalable.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

SiSense, Inc.

Tibco Software

com

IBM Corporation

Microstrategy, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Tableau Software, Inc.

This report is categorized by product, shows the production, revenue and market share for each type of product. Based on the assumption that end-users are the ones who will be affected by the future. It includes information about the status and outlook of major applications/end users, as well as sales, market share, and rate of growth.

Global Augmented Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Training and Consulting Services

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SME’s)

Segmentation by Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-Premises

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Media and Entertainment

Government and Defense

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and Consumer Goods

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Telecom and Information Technology (IT)

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Real Estates, etc.)

This international Augmented Analytics Market report offers an entire summary of the market, covering the various aspects of product definitions along with side its vendors. The competitive landscape of various industries is measured on the premise of regions and revenue.

Augmented Analytics Market Challenges:

Data Accuracy and Completeness: Accuracy and completeness of data can influence the value of insights generated through augmented analytics.

Data Privacy and Security: Augmented analytics requires access to sensitive data, leaving it vulnerable to breaches and cyberattacks.

Integration with Existing Systems: Augmented analytics systems must be integrated with current business applications and data sources in order to deliver actionable insights.

Resistance to Change: Some users may be unwilling to embrace new analytics methods and prefer traditional approaches.

Ethical Considerations: The application of AI and ML algorithms in augmented analytics raises ethical issues related to bias, discrimination, and fairness.

Recent Developments in Augmented Analytics Market:

Natural language processing (NLP) capabilities have evolved, making it simpler for users to interact with data using conversational language.

Explainable AI (XAI) was introduced to increase the clarity and interpretability of AI algorithms used in augmented analytics.

Data storytelling and visualization capabilities have been enhanced to enable users to communicate insights more effectively.

Cloud-based augmented analytics solutions are becoming more and more popular, offering scalability and ease of deployment.

Low-code and no-code augmented analytics platforms are becoming more commonplace, enabling even those without programming knowledge to perform data analysis.

The study objectives of this report are:

– To assess and evaluate global Augmented Analytics market capabilities, production, value and status (2018-2022), as well as forecast (2023-2031).

– To examines the top manufacturers of Augmented Analytics market to assess their capability, production, market share and long-term development plans.

– To analyzes and defines the global key manufacturers to define the market competition landscape through SWOT analysis.

– To describe, forecast, and define the market by type, application, region, and geography.

– To identify and assess market opportunities and challenges, potential benefits, risks and constraints in key regional and global areas.

– To identify key trends and elements that are either stimulating or hindering market development.

– To identify high growth segments and investigate market opportunities for stakeholders.

– To evaluate submarkets based on individual growth trends and their contribution to the overall market.

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements and new product launches within the market.

– To identify and assess the growth strategies of key players.

