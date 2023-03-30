Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions Market Analysis, Geographical Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global online retail mobile payment transactions market size was US$ 993.5 billion in 2021. The global online retail mobile payment transactions market size is estimated to reach US$ 8418.6 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Mobile payment refers to a payment technique in which money is transferred from different mobile gadgets like tablets, smartphones, and other smart devices, for buying a service or product. Moreover, different retailers are offering mobile payment services as they deliver their consumers with suitable, secure, and fast payment processing systems.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

? Different sectors like entertainment and media, retail, transportation, BFSI, and others, are quickly adopting mobile payment services as they enhance the security of the payment method and deliver faster payment services, thus driving the overall market expansion.

? The growth in the use of online retail mobile payment transactions for online shopping owing to reduced transaction time and convenience acts as a primary driver of the overall market expansion.

? The rise in data breaches and expensive and geo-locational selection of payment gateways hinder the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

With becoming cost-effective & reduced marketing expenses, online retail mobile payment transactions method has delivered a convenient experience by one-click checkouts using mobile wallets and has become much easier & safer for retailers and customers.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific had the highest market share in 2021 and is anticipated to hold this trend during the analysis period. This is because of the increase in interest of smartphone manufacturers in the mobile wallet solution and smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung, Apple, and Xiaomi, are operating on deploying QR code scanners and NFC chips into their smartphones to deliver seamless connectivity for payments in the retail sector.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global online retail mobile payment transactions market are:

? PayU, Obopay

? Samsung, Visa

? ACI Worldwide

? Alipay.com

? Amazon Payments

? American Express

? Mastercard

? One97 Communications

? PayPal Holdings

? Google

? Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global online retail mobile payment transactions market segmentation focuses on Type, Age Group, Payment Type, End User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Type

? Proximity Payment

o Proximity Payment Type

? Near Field Communication (NFC)

? Quick Response (QR) Code

? Remote Payment

o Remote Payment Type

? Mobile Web Payments

? SMS/Direct Carrier Billing

? Digital Wallet

? Others

Segmentation on the basis of Age Group

? 18 to 30 Year

? 31 to 54 Year

? 55 to 73 Year

? Others

Segmentation on the basis of Payment Type

? Push Payment

? Pull Payment

Segmentation on the basis of End User

? Personal

? Business

Segmentation on the basis of Region

? North America

? The U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

? The UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

? Poland

? Russia

? Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

? China

? India

? Japan

? Australia & New Zealand

? ASEAN

? Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of MEA

? South America

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Rest of South America

The global Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions market report provides insights on the below pointers :

? Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

? Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

? Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

? Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

? Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

? Pricing Analysis: Pricing analysis of various metals and other components used in the manufacturing of Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions

? Manufacturing Cost Analysis: Cost-share of various components in Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions, cost analysis of Online Retail Mobile Payment Transactions

