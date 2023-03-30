Point of Care Diagnostics Market Share, Size, Regional Segmentation, Opportunities, Top Countries Data, and Forecast 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Point of Care Diagnostics industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global point-of-care diagnostics market size was US$ 29,478.6 million in 2020. The global point-of-care diagnostics market size is estimated to reach US$ 55335.4 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2030.

The point-of-care diagnostics are medical instruments utilized to get quick results in the analysis (monitoring and diagnosis) of different diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, cardiac diseases, and others.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

? The increase in the majority of infectious and chronic diseases in developing economies drives the overall market growth.

? The increasing demand for packaged, ready-to-use seasonings and spices products and the rising popularity of global cuisines propel the overall market expansion.

? A rise in the majority of different infectious diseases, technological improvements, and an increase in focus on early prevention are some of the primary factors that propel the overall market growth.

Study of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a positive influence on the overall market expansion. Due to the growth in the majority of COVID-19 infections globally rises the need for point-of-care diagnostics equipment, such as the pandemic rapid kits utilized to notice COVID-19. Thus, a rise in the majority of pandemic cases drives the overall market expansion.

Regional Analysis

North America recorded the highest market share in the overall market growth. It is primarily due to factors, such as product innovations and the increase in the majority of infectious and chronic disorders.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to occur as the highest growth possibility owing to the increase in the stress of key players in arising economies and advancement in healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global point-of-care diagnostics market are:

? Sinocare Inc.

? Hoffmann La Roche

? Siemens AG

? Abbott Laboratories

? Becton Dickinson and Company

? Danaher Corporation

? Nova Biomedical

? sysmex corporation

? Johnson and Johnson

? BioMrieux SA

? Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global point-of-care diagnostics market segmentation focuses on Product, Mode of Prescription, End User, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Product

? Glucose Monitoring Kits

? Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

? Pregnancy And Fertility Testing Kits

? Hematology Testing Kits

? Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

? Urinalysis Testing Kits

? Cholesterol Test Strips

? Others

? Drugs Abuse Testing Kits

Segmentation on the basis of the Mode of Prescription

? Prescription Based Devices

? Otc Based Devices

Segmentation on the basis of End User

? Professional Diagnostic Centers

? Research Laboratories

? Home Care

? Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

? North America

? The U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

? The UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

? Poland

? Russia

? Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

? China

? India

? Japan

? Australia & New Zealand

? ASEAN

? Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of MEA

? South America

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Rest of South America

