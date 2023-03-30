Gym Accessories Market 2023 Explosive Factors of Revenue by Industry Statistics 2031 | US$ 11.1 billion

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Gym Accessories industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global gym accessories market size was US$ 6.5 billion in 2021. The global gym accessories market size is estimated to reach US$ 11.1 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Gym accessories include specialized support products designed to boost performance during and increase recovery speeds after physical activities like athletics, workouts, or bodybuilding and products used for refreshments, entertainment, and nutrition intake during the workouts.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

– The rise in the majority of obesity and the increase in health consciousness drives the overall market expansion.

– The increase in the number of gym memberships, increase in the sale of in-home equipment, increase in urban population, and growth in government ambitions to encourage healthy life fuel the adoption of fitness equipment. Thus, driving the overall market expansion.

– The high cost of fitness tools hinders the overall market growth.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe impact on the overall market expansion. The government regulations and laws to stay home limited the management to review the Gym accessories more efficiently than earlier. The power of some testing laboratories was stopped owing to the pandemic, with the condition to pursue social distancing and the less availability of staff and material.

Regional Analysis

Europe dominated the overall market growth. The increasing awareness among people about the concerns and the need for powerful refurbished accessories drive the overall market growth. Moreover, many of the activities in the field of sports currently concentrate on health-enhancing physical activity across various industries, to encourage physical training and health, which are driving the overall market growth.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global gym accessories market are:

– Tunturi New Fitness

– Torque Fitness

– TechnoGym

– Rouge Fitness

– SportsArt

– Peloton interactive

– Life Fitness

– Naitilus

– Hammer Sport

– Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global gym accessories market segmentation focuses on End User, Distribution Channel, Type, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of End User

– Home

– Apartment

– Health Club/Gym

– Hotel

– Corporate Office

– Public Institutions, Hospitals & Medical Centers

Segmentation on the basis of Distribution Channel

– Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

– Specialty Stores

– Online Sales Channels

– Brand outlets

Segmentation on the basis of Type

– Ab Straps

– Belts

– Wrist Wraps

– Heart Rate Monitor

– Blood Pressure Monitor

– Exercise Balls

– Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

– North America

– The U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

– Europe

– Western Europe

– The UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Western Europe

– Eastern Europe

– Poland

– Russia

– Rest of Eastern Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– UAE

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

– South America

– Brazil

– Argentina

– Rest of South America

