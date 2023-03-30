Top Taiwan airport launches new recruitment drive

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s busiest gateway, Taoyuan International Airport, is preparing a new recruitment drive amid surging traffic following the end of COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Taoyuan International Airport Corporation (TIAC) said passenger volume for March had reached 60% and flights 70% of the level in 2019, before the pandemic. In order to improve service, the company added it would launch a recruitment campaign in May.

TIAC would look for 45 employees with backgrounds in engineering, administration, and transportation management. Salaries would start at NT$36,000 (US$1,180) per month, up to a maximum of NT$74,000, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Details would be announced on the TIAC website in late April, with an additional 10 jobs not requiring any previous working experience, according to the company. The applicants, including persons with disabilities, only needed to submit a relevant diploma and English-language certificate. The application process includes a written examination in mid-May and an oral test in mid-June, TIAC said.

Taiwan hopes to see at least 6 million visitors arrive in the country during 2023, compared to the record 11 million recorded before the COVID pandemic. Most related travel restrictions were lifted in October.