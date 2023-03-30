Global Logistics Automation Market Projected To Reach USD 86.64 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 10.1%

MarketResearch.biz offers a 360-degree view of the global Logistics Automation Market. The report provides a comprehensive assessment of key factors, including growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities for business expansion in the market over the forecast period 2023-2033. This report aims to provide a comprehensive assessment of the global market, including the major stakeholders in the Logistics Automation sector. This assessment provides a clear overview of the current and historical market status, as well as forecasted market size. The report also provides data on market volume, share, and revenue as well as production and sales.

Global Logistics Automation Market Value at USD 33.1 Bn In 2023 and Is Projected To Reach USD 86.64 Bn By 2033, at a CAGR Of 10.1%.

The logistics automation market is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years, driven by rising demand for efficient and cost-effective supply chain management solutions. It is characterized by advanced technologies such as robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning across various industries like e-commerce, retail, healthcare, and automotive. Real-time tracking needs, rising labor costs, and improving operational efficiency are some of the primary factors driving global market growth within this space. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the logistics automation market due to increasing investments in infrastructure development and e-commerce activities in countries such as China and India. However, a lack of standardization, high initial investment costs, and integration issues may hinder its expansion somewhat.

Top Major Players in the Logistics Automation Market include:

Dematic

Daifuku

Kion Group

Kuka Robotics Corp.

Murata Machinery Ltd.

TGW Logistics Group

VITRONIC

System Logistics Spa

Falcon Autotech

ULMA Handling Systems amongst others

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis and ranges from a macro overview of total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application, and region, providing a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into, the Logistics Automation market covering all of its essential aspects.

By Segmentations:

Type

Hardware

Software

Services

Application

Warehouse Management

Transportation Management

Vertical

Warehousing

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing

Automotive

Retail

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

Food and BeveragesOthers

Major Highlights of the Report:

An all-inclusive assessment of the parent markets

Evolution of important market aspects

An industry-wide study of market segments.

Market value and volume are assessed in the past, present, and future years.

Market share evaluation

Market leaders’ tactical approaches.

Companies can use innovative strategies to strengthen their market position.

This study provides market growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks, market share, and the global Logistics Automation market growth rate. The report also includes information on monetary and exchange fluctuations, import-export trade, and the global market. The SWOT analysis, compiled by industry experts, Industry Concentration Ratio, and the most recent developments for the global Logistics Automation market share are covered statistically in the form of tables and figures, as well as graphs and charts, for easy comprehension.

Moreover, it helps new businesses perform a positive assessment of their business plans because it covers a range of topics market participants must be aware of to remain competitive.

Logistics Automation Market Research Objective:

To analyze and forecast the market size of the global market.

To classify and forecast the global Logistics Automation market based on application.

To identify drivers and challenges for the global Logistics Automation market.

To examine competitive developments in the global market, such as mergers and acquisitions, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, etc..

To conduct pricing analysis for the global market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the market.

