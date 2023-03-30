Taiwan denies report it stationed troops in Tuvalu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (March 30) refuted a media report claiming that Taiwan has a significant number of troops stationed in Tuvalu, a diplomatic ally.

MOFA said in a press release that the report cited “unidentified and unverified information,” alleging that the Taiwanese Navy and Marine Corps have 1,000 personnel in Tuvalu. The foreign ministry labeled the report “absolutely false” and called on the media to verify the information before publishing articles and refrain from spreading misinformation, which affects cooperation and exchanges between Taiwan and its diplomatic allies.

When Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano visited Taiwan in September, he signed a joint communiqué reaffirming diplomatic relations, MOFA noted. Three other agreements, concerning bilateral cooperation in law enforcement, coast guard, and marine science research cooperation, were signed during his trip.

MOFA also pointed out that Tuvalu foreign minister Simon Kofe withdrew from the 2022 UN Ocean Conference to protest China’s abuse of power and threats to modify the list of the Tuvalu delegation and remove participating Taiwanese experts.

Taiwan will continue to cooperate with diplomatic allies and like-minded countries to respond to China's “malicious influence in the international arena,” MOFA said.

Taiwan and Tuvalu have a close and friendly relationship based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, human rights, and the rule of law, it said, adding that the countries will continue to work together in fields such as medical care, education and culture, clean energy, maritime security, police administration, climate change, and information and communication.

The two countries will also deepen the long-standing, mutually beneficial partnership, MOFA said.