Taiwan ranked 4th happiest country in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been ranked as the fourth-happiest country in Asia and 27th in the world by the RankingRoyals website.

In its 2023 World Happiness Ranking, RankingRoyals on Wednesday (March 29) rated Finland as the happiest country in the world with a score of 7.804, followed by Denmark, Iceland, Israel, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and New Zealand, rounding out the top 10. Taiwan ranked 27th with a score of 6.535, while China came in 64th place with 5.818.

In Asia, Israel came in first with a score of 7.473, followed by Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Taiwan topping out the front four in the continent. China came in 15th place in Asia, trailing Kyrgyzstan.

To create the ranking, a team of researchers evaluated 137 countries based on six criteria, including healthy life expectancy, GDP per capita, social support, freedom to make your own decisions in life, absence of business and government corruption, and giving to charity. The researchers polled participants on the extent of happiness in their lives.

The scores were then tabulated based on the self-reported answers of people living in various countries. The 2023 happiness rankings were calculated based on a three-year average from 2020-22.

RankingRoyals also pointed out that the 10 least happy countries in 2023 are Afghanistan in last place at 137th, followed by Lebanon, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Congo, Botswana, Malawi, Comoros, Tanzania, and Zambia. Except for Afghanistan, the remaining nine countries are all in Africa.