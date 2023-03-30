Leuco Dye Market Size Future Forecast Assessed On The Basis Of How The Market Size

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Leuco Dye industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Leuco Dye industry.

The global leuco dye market held a market value of USD 311.8 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 522.3 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Leuco dye is a dye that can switch between 2 chemical forms. One of these chemical forms is colorless. These dyes are colored at cool temperatures. However, as the heat rises, they become translucent and hence can reveal any words, colors, or patterns, which might be printed on an underlying layer of ink. The market is anticipated to grow owing to factors such as increasing adoption of leuco dye-based thermochromic inks and growing demand for leuco dye in smart packaging applications. However, the high cost of leucodye and the presence of cheaper alternatives are expected to hinder market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increasing adoption of leuco dye-based thermochromic inks

Leuco dye-based thermochromic inks are dynamic inks which can change color when exposed to various temperatures. They are being used as smart materials in the fashion designing and textile industry. They are also been used to create fabric displays for new forms of expression and communication, such as the “Ambikraft” and “Reach” projects. They were combined with technology to study the relationship between human behavior and the surrounding environments. Furthermore, the application of these inks in mood rings, thermometers, drink containers, battery indicators, toys, and plastic products, among others, is also expected to boost market growth.

Increasing demand for leuco dye in smart packaging applications

Leuco dyes are used for smart packaging as temperature-sensitive indicators. They can be used as microwave temperature indicators on food packaging. They are also used as battery status indicators. For instance, leuco dyes are used in the Duracell indicators as resistive strips representing the heating temperature of a strip, related to the battery’s current delivery. Furthermore, leuco dyes are coated on the thermochromic tapes used for packaging a variety of shipments. These tapes are then used to identify package tampering, verify the cold temperature, prevent counterfeiting, boost popularity, improve buyer & branding experience, and improve food packaging safety. All these applications are increasing the demand for leuco dyes in smart packaging, hence boosting the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global leuco dye market is segmented into type, color, and application.

By Type

• Touch Activated

• Cold Activated

The touch-activated segment accounts for the largest share. The touch-activated dye turns clear when touched. These leuco dyes vanish when touched or rubbed to reveal an image or another color printed or painted beneath. The cold-activated segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate of 7% during the forecast period due to its high demand.

By Color

• Black

• Blue

• Others

The black segment accounted for the largest market share of more than 45% owing to its high adoption in various industries, such as packaging and product labeling, among others. On the other hand, the blue color segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate. Other colors include red and mixed, among others.

By Application

• Hair Color

• Thermal Paper

• Carbonless Paper

• PH Indicator

• Promotional Application

• Product Labelling

• Game Pieces

• Packaging

• Security Printing

• Battery Testers

• Others (Flat Thermometer, Thermochromic Ink, etc.)

The thermal paper segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of leuco dyes in manufacturing thermal papers. The carbonless paper is anticipated to account for the second-largest market share.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global leuco dye market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The European region accounted for the largest market share of more than 38% in the global market. This is due to the increasing use of leuco dyes in determining the quality of frozen meat and dairy products. The North American region is anticipated to hold the second largest market share.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate owing to the rising usage of leuco dyes in the textile industry. Also, the high demand for leuco dyes in the automotive industry in Japan is anticipated to contribute to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global leuco dye market include Anyang General Chemical Co. Ltd, Chameleon Speciality Chemicals, Connect Chemicals, ESCO Group LLC, Hebei Jianxin Chemical Co. Ltd, Hodogaya Chemical Co., Ltd, Kolorjet Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Nagase, and Co. Ltd, Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd, Shouguang Fukang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp., TMC Hallcrest, Yamada Chemical Co. Ltd, and Yamamoto Chemicals, Inc., among others.

The cumulative market share of the major 7 players is near about 60%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in February 2020, Nagase Holdings America acquired Interfacial Consultants, LLC. This acquisition expanded Nagase Holdings’s capabilities in high-performance thermoplastics. It also strengthened its position in the construction, transportation, consumer goods, and medical industries.

The global leuco dye market report provides insights on the below pointers:

• Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

• Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

• Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

• Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Leuco dye market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

• Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

