Vertical Farming Market Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2031

The global vertical farming market has been growing steadily over the years due to the increasing demand for fresh produce, rising urbanization, and advancements in LED technology. According to a recent study conducted by Report Ocean, the global vertical farming market was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 21.06 billion with a CAGR of 24.2% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Vertical Farming Market, assessing business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations. The increasing use of vertical farming, rising hydroponics, and advancements in LED technology are the major factors driving the growth of the global vertical farming market.

Vertical farming is a method of growing crops in vertically stacked layers using controlled environments. The technique enables year-round production of fresh produce in urban areas, where space is limited and arable land is scarce. The demand for fresh produce has been increasing globally, and vertical farming is becoming an increasingly popular solution to meet this demand.

Hydroponics is a key technology in vertical farming. It allows plants to be grown without soil, using a nutrient-rich solution. This technique is efficient and cost-effective, and it enables plants to grow faster and with higher yields.

LED technology is another important advancement in vertical farming. LED lights provide the necessary light spectrum for plant growth, and they are energy-efficient and long-lasting. These lights can be used to simulate different environmental conditions and optimize plant growth, which is essential in vertical farming.

The report highlights the significance of the vertical farming market and its potential for growth in the coming years. The increasing demand for fresh produce, rising urbanization, and advancements in technology are expected to drive the growth of the vertical farming market in the future.

In conclusion, the Report Ocean study on the Vertical Farming Market provides valuable insights into the current and future state of the market. It highlights the factors driving its growth, the challenges it faces, and the opportunities it presents. The study is a must-read for anyone interested in the vertical farming market and its potential for growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eden Green Technology

Elevate Farms Inc.

iFarm

OSRAM GmbH

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

Sky Greens

Vertical Farm Systems

Square Mile Farms

Agrilution

AeroFarms

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Growth Mechanism

Hydroponics

Aeroponics

Aquaponics

By Component

Lighting

Sensor

Climate Control

Irrigation Component

Building Material

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Vertical Farming Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

