Precision Viticulture Market Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023 To 2031

Precision viticulture is the application of technology to optimize vineyard management, resulting in increased efficiency and quality of grape production. According to a recent study by Report Ocean, the global precision viticulture market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.30 billion with a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Precision Viticulture Market, assessing business solutions, advancements, applications, advantages, benefits, breadth, and operations. The increasing use of automation and control systems and sensing and monitoring devices, increasing variable rate technology, and drone traction among grape growers are the major features restoring the growth of the global precision viticulture.

Precision viticulture is gaining popularity due to its ability to optimize grape production and increase yields while minimizing the use of resources such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides. Automation and control systems are becoming increasingly important in precision viticulture, as they enable real-time monitoring and control of vineyard operations. Sensing and monitoring devices such as soil moisture sensors, weather stations, and canopy cameras provide valuable data for decision-making in vineyard management.

Variable rate technology is another important aspect of precision viticulture. It allows for the application of inputs such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides at different rates in different areas of the vineyard, based on specific needs. This results in more efficient use of resources and improved grape quality.

Drone technology is also gaining traction among grape growers, as it enables high-resolution aerial imaging of vineyards. This data can be used to assess plant health, identify problem areas, and monitor crop development.

The report highlights the significance of the precision viticulture market and its potential for growth in the coming years. The increasing demand for high-quality grapes, coupled with the need for more efficient use of resources, is expected to drive the growth of the precision viticulture market.

In conclusion, the Report Ocean study on the Precision Viticulture Market provides valuable insights into the current and future state of the market. It highlights the factors driving its growth, the challenges it faces, and the opportunities it presents. The study is a must-read for anyone interested in the precision viticulture market and its potential for growth.

Major market player included in this report are:

John Deere

Trimble

Topcon

Deveron UAS

Tee Jet Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product

Hardware

Automation & Control System

Sensing & monitoring device

Software

Local/Web-Based

Cloud-Based System

Services

System Integration & Consulting

Managed Services

Connectivity Services

By Application

Yield Monitoring

On-farm

Off-farm

Field Mapping

Boundary mapping

Drainage Mapping

Crop Scouting

Irrigation Management

Farm Labor Management

Financial Management

By Technology

Remote Sensing

Variable Rate Technology

Guidance system

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Precision Viticulture Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

