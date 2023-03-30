Smart Irrigation Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2031

The global Smart Irrigation Market is experiencing rapid growth due to the increasing demand for efficient irrigation systems and the need for water conservation. The market was valued at $1.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $3.86 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. The key drivers of this growth include the adoption of smart irrigation systems by farmers and landscapers, increasing demand for food production, and government initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture.

Smart irrigation systems use advanced technologies such as sensors, weather stations, and software to optimize water usage and ensure that plants receive the right amount of water at the right time. This not only reduces water consumption but also improves crop yield and quality. As a result, smart irrigation systems are becoming increasingly popular among farmers and landscapers.

In addition, government initiatives to promote sustainable agriculture are also driving the growth of the smart irrigation market. For instance, in the US, the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) provides financial and technical assistance to farmers and ranchers to implement conservation practices, including the use of smart irrigation systems.

The market for smart irrigation systems is highly competitive, with several players operating globally. Some of the key players in the market include Rain Bird Corporation, The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Netafim Limited, and Lindsay Corporation. These companies are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to gain a competitive edge in the market. Overall, the smart irrigation market is expected to continue its growth trajectory in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for water conservation and sustainable agriculture practices.

Major market player included in this report are:

DTelsco Industries Inc.

Rain Bird Corporation

HydroPoint Data Systems

Netafim Ltd., Inc.

The Toro Company

Rachio Inc.

Galcon Ltd.

Orbit Irrigation Products Inc.

Hunter Industries Inc.

Valmont Industries, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component

Controllers

Sensors

Water Flow Meters

Others

By Sensor Type

Weather-Based Controller Systems

Sensor-Based Controller Systems

By Application

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rusia

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year 2017, 2020

Base year 2021

Forecast period 2022 to 2030.

Target Audience of the Global Smart Irrigation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

