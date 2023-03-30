Fiberglass Market Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% During the Period 2023 to 2031

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the fiberglass market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The global fiberglass market is expected to experience significant revenue growth, with projections indicating a rise from US$ 14,091.7 Mn in 2022 to US$ 23,217.3 Mn by 2031. This growth is forecasted to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.6% during the period from 2023 to 2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

Leading Companies

AGY Holding Corp.

Asahi Fiberglass Co. Ltd.

Binani 3B-the Fibergalss Company

CertainTeed Corporation

China Jushi Co. Ltd.

Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC)

Johns Manville Corp.

Jushi Co. Ltd.

Knauf Insulation

Nippon Electric Glass Co. Ltd.

Owens Corning

PFG Fiber Glass Co. Ltd.

Saint-Gobin Vetrotex

Taisan Fibergalss Inc.

Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp.

Other Prominent Players

We continuously monitor the direct impact COVID-19 (Update Omicron mutations study) has on the market, in addition to the indirect influence of related industries. The report will contain the observations.

The geographical regions are divided into several major categories for production, consumption, revenue (in US dollars), and market share in this analysis. We’ll discuss the predicted growth of the market in this region between 2021 and 2031.

Segmentation Overview

Global fiberglass market is segmented based on type, form, manufacturing process, resin, industry and region.

By Type:

A- Glass Fiber

C- Glass Fiber

D- Glass Fiber

E- Glass Fiber

Advantex Glass Fiber

ECR Glass Fiber

AR Glass Fiber

R- Glass Fiber

S2 Glass Fiber

M- Glass Fiber

Z- Glass Fiber

By Form:

Tow

Veil mats

Woven fabrics

Chopped strand mat

Tape

Rope

Cloth

Others

By Manufacturing Process:

Continuous Filament

Staple Filament

By Resin:

Polyester

Vinyl esters

Epoxy

Polyurethanes

Others

By Industry:

Aircraft and Aerospace

Construction Industry

Consumer Goods

Corrosion Resistant Equipment

Electrical devices

Marine Industry

Automobile Industry

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of Latin America



