Pea Protein Ingredients Market Share, Growth Analysis with Industry Trends, Emerging Technologies, Opportunity and Forecast 2023 to 2031

Global pea protein ingredients market is experiencing significant growth, with revenue projected to increase from US$ 1.4 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.0 billion by 2031 at an estimated CAGR of 19.9%, while its volume growth is anticipated at CAGR 9.3% between 2023 and 2031. The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.
Leading Companies
- A&B Ingredients
- AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Axiom Foods Inc
- Burcon NutraScience Corporation
- Cargill Inc.
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
- DuPont de Nemours, Inc.
- Emsland Group
- Farbest Brands
- Fenchem Inc.
- Glanbia PLC
- Ingredion Inc.
- Nutri-Pea Ltd.
- Puris Foods
- Roquette Freres Le Romarin
- Shandong Jianyuan Foods Co., Ltd.
- The Emsland Group
- The Green Labs LLC.
- Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Overview
By Type:
- Pea Protein Isolates
- Pea Protein Concentrates
- Textured Pea Protein
- Pea Protein Hydrolysate
- Pea Flour
- Others Pea Protein
By Source:
- Yellow Pea
- Green Pea
By Form:
- Dry
- Liquid
By Application:
- Nutrition and Health Supplements
- Alternative Meat Products
- Bakery & Confectionery Products
- Dairy Alternatives
- Cereals and Snacks
- Beverages
- Ready-to-drink
- Others
- Infant Nutrition
- Animal Feed
- Personal Care
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
