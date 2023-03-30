Freight forwarding Market 2023 – Growth Opportunities, Top Companies and Trends by Forecast to 2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Freight forwarding industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Enzyme industry.

The global freight forwarding market size was US$ 192.5 billion in 2021. The global freight forwarding market size is estimated to reach US$ 276.3 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Freight forwarding is the process of organizing, coordinating, and shipping goods from one place to another across international borders through single or multiple carriers. The shipment of the goods occurs via air, land, or sea. The company responsible for organizing the shipment is known as a freight forwarder. Freight forwarders manage the risks and benefits of shipping both nationally and internationally by performing the required tasks such as freight rate negotiations, container tracking, customs documentation, and freight consolidation.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

? The increase in global trade, growth of the e-commerce sector globally, and increase in unrestricted trade agreements between countries drive the overall market expansion.

? The strict emission regulations hinder the overall market growth.

? Technological improvements and cost-cutting and lead time decreased by assuming a multimodal system are elements anticipated to drive the overall market expansion.

Effect of the COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID-19 had a severe impact on the overall market expansion. The pandemic has resulted in travel bans, flight cancellations, and the execution of quarantine bars, which made a huge disturbance in the supply chain and logistics actions around the world. The influence of the pandemic has resulted in workforce changes and provisional regulations on the movement of goods. Many countries around the world shut down their borders and restricted travel and transportation to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the highest overall market expansion in 2021. This is due to the rising e-commerce sector in arising economies and high government support for the growth of logistics infrastructure driving the expansion of the global market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The prominent players in the global freight forwarding market are:

? Uber Freight LLC

? Expeditors International of Washington

? Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

? CEVA Logistics AG

? Schenker Deutschland

? Nippon Express

? United Parcel Service of America

? Transporteca

? Deutsche Post DHL

? FedEx

? Others

Segmentation Analysis

The global freight forwarding market segmentation focuses on Service, Mode of Transport, Customer Type, End Use Industry, and Region.

Segmentation on the basis of Service

? Transportation and Warehousing

? Packaging and Documentation

? Value-added Services

Segmentation on the basis of Mode of Transport

? Land Freight Forwarding

? Sea Freight Forwarding

? Air Freight Forwarding

Segmentation on the basis of Customer Type

? B2B

? B2C

Segmentation on the basis of End-Use Industry

? Retail and E-Commerce

? Manufacturing

? Healthcare

? Automotive

? Others

Segmentation on the basis of Region

? North America

? The U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

? Europe

? Western Europe

? The UK

? Germany

? France

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Western Europe

? Eastern Europe

? Poland

? Russia

? Rest of Eastern Europe

? Asia Pacific

? China

? India

? Japan

? Australia & New Zealand

? ASEAN

? Rest of Asia Pacific

? Middle East & Africa (MEA)

? UAE

? Saudi Arabia

? South Africa

? Rest of MEA

? South America

? Brazil

? Argentina

? Rest of South America

