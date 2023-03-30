Alexa
Taiwan to confront hotel staff shortage by allowing more migrant workers

Business leaders battle labor shortages in hotel, textile, machinery industries

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/30 16:00
Premier Chen Chien-jen and CNAIC Chairman Thomas Wu at Thursday's business breakfast. 

Premier Chen Chien-jen and CNAIC Chairman Thomas Wu at Thursday's business breakfast.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice Premier Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said Thursday (March 30) Taiwan would address a shortage in basic hotel staff by allowing more migrant workers.

Cheng attended a business breakfast by the Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce, Taiwan (CNAIC) where complaints emerged about talent shortages in sectors including hotels, textiles, and machinery, CNA reported. Business leaders called on the government to strengthen the recruitment of overseas talent and to adjust the period of time that foreign workers could stay in Taiwan.

Responding to business people’s demands, Cheng said the government would further open the borders to recruit basic staff for the hotel and hospitality sector.

Representatives of Cabinet ministries at the business breakfast explained measures they had taken to address the issue, including the opening of a “Taiwan Desk” in Southeast Asian countries by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), and efforts by the Ministry of Labor (MOL) to bring back older workers.

Turning to staff shortages in other sectors, CNAIC members called on the government to allow more conscripts to complete their alternative military service in the machinery industry.
migrant workers
hotel sector
staff shortage
labor shortage
Cheng Wen-tsan
Chinese National Association of Industry and Commerce
CNAIC
machinery industry
textile industry

