President Tsai highlights Taiwan's progress at welcome banquet

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) praised the progress Taiwan has made in the post-pandemic era at a welcome banquet in New York City on Wednesday (March 29).

Speaking to the local Taiwanese community, Tsai said Taiwan has changed in three important ways, CNA reported.

The first change is that Taiwan has become more resilient one step at a time, Tsai said. The government has increased tax revenue and invested in many policies and construction projects, while social welfare, childcare, and elderly care have been carried out diligently.

Special budgets have been set up to help small- and medium-sized businesses and disadvantaged groups. Through tough times, the nation is moving toward economic recovery, she said.

Taiwan's military and national defense have also been strengthened, Tsai added.

The second change is the increased global attention Taiwan is getting, the president pointed out. In the past three years, the nation’s pandemic prevention measures have received praise from the world.

In times of difficulty, many countries helped Taiwan, demonstrating that democratic partners work together to create a “cycle of goodness,” she said.

The third change is Taiwan’s significant strides in diplomacy and its deepening ties with the U.S., Tsai said. Over the past three years, Taipei and Washington have made major progress in bilateral exchanges, trade, and security.

Taiwan does not provoke or give in to international pressure, the president said. “Taiwan demonstrates its will and determination to defend itself, and demonstrates composure, calmness, and risk control.”

Tsai added that Taiwan is at the forefront of the world's democratic front. The more united the Taiwanese, the safer the world will be.

She vowed that Taiwan would continue to walk on the path of freedom and democracy.

American Institute in Taiwan Chair Laura Rosenberger also delivered remarks, saying that the U.S. is working hard to establish a global partnership that includes Taiwan. This includes providing assistance programs to Taiwan’s partners, allowing Taiwan to meaningfully participate in international organizations and multilateral forums, and working closely with like-minded partners to help them know more about Taiwan.

Rosenberg said that maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait is the core of America’s regional policy. It is not only crucial to regional security and prosperity, but also to global security and prosperity.

She thanked Tsai for her commitment to peace, stability, and prosperity.

After a layover in New York, Tsai will head to Belize and Guatemala, Taiwan’s sole Central American allies, to solidify relations.