Central Taiwan house collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 still trapped

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A two-story building undergoing construction in Taichung collapsed on Thursday morning (March 30), putting three construction workers in serious danger, SETNews reported.

When the building collapsed at 10:44 a.m on Thursday morning, the local fire department deployed seven response teams, and several search and rescue organizations also joined the effort, per UDN.

At 11:15 a.m., firefighters found one of the three victims, a 51-year-old man surnamed Tsai (蔡), who was rushed to a hospital, where he later died due to heavy lower body injuries.

At 11:44 a.m., a rescue dog was deployed to search for the two other workers. At around noon, the dog detected one survivor, who remains trapped approximately one meter deep within the rubble.

The third victim's whereabouts are still unknown.

Search and rescue efforts were hindered by the narrowness of nearby streets and alleys, SETNews reported. Firefighters had to sift through the rubble manually without the aid of heavy machinery.





(Taichung City Government Fire Bureau photo)