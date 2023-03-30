Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Central Taiwan house collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 still trapped

2-story building in Taichung collapses, nearby construction suspected as cause

  1398
By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/30 14:52
(Taichung City Government Fire Bureau photo)

(Taichung City Government Fire Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A two-story building undergoing construction in Taichung collapsed on Thursday morning (March 30), putting three construction workers in serious danger, SETNews reported.

When the building collapsed at 10:44 a.m on Thursday morning, the local fire department deployed seven response teams, and several search and rescue organizations also joined the effort, per UDN.

At 11:15 a.m., firefighters found one of the three victims, a 51-year-old man surnamed Tsai (蔡), who was rushed to a hospital, where he later died due to heavy lower body injuries.

At 11:44 a.m., a rescue dog was deployed to search for the two other workers. At around noon, the dog detected one survivor, who remains trapped approximately one meter deep within the rubble.

The third victim's whereabouts are still unknown.

Search and rescue efforts were hindered by the narrowness of nearby streets and alleys, SETNews reported. Firefighters had to sift through the rubble manually without the aid of heavy machinery.

Central Taiwan house collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 still trapped
Central Taiwan house collapse leaves 1 dead, 2 still trapped
(Taichung City Government Fire Bureau photo)
Taichung
construction
accident
collapse

RELATED ARTICLES

More than 180 central Taiwan students fall ill, school suspects norovirus
More than 180 central Taiwan students fall ill, school suspects norovirus
2023/03/27 17:29
Taichung to host ‘World Bicycle Day in Taiwan’ event in June
Taichung to host ‘World Bicycle Day in Taiwan’ event in June
2023/03/22 21:12
74,000-ton container ship slams into south Taiwan dock, pilot intoxicated
74,000-ton container ship slams into south Taiwan dock, pilot intoxicated
2023/03/22 18:28
Debt collection stabbing causes car crash in south Taiwan
Debt collection stabbing causes car crash in south Taiwan
2023/03/21 16:02
Bird nests pose power outage threat to Taipower
Bird nests pose power outage threat to Taipower
2023/03/20 17:11