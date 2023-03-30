Organic Functional Dyes Market Size Upcoming Innovations, Companies And Forecast 2023-2031

It seems that Report Ocean has published a market research report on the Organic Functional Dyes industry, covering over 150 countries and analyzing more than 1,00000 published and forthcoming reports every year. The report was prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure that the information is compiled from authentic sources and the forecast is highly accurate. The report utilizes various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. and P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis, to forecast market growth. The report also examines the regulations and policies that the industry has implemented. The report discusses the industry’s research technology and potential future advancements in the Organic Functional Dyes industry.

The global organic functional dyes market held a market value of USD 1,891.7 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 3,214 Million by the year 2027. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. The market volume for organic functional dyes in 2020 was 35,294.7 tons.

Organic functional dyes are derived from invertebrates and plants. The market is anticipated to grow owing to factors such as increase in application of organic functional dyes in printing inks. Furthermore, growing shift towards adoption of environmentally friendly products along with rising consumer spending is expected to fuel the market growth. However, the high cost of raw material is expected to hinder market growth.

Growth Influencers:

Increase in application of organic functional dyes in printing inks

Organic functional dyes are increasingly being used for printing purposes in paper, pulp, and textile industries. Furthermore, they are also used in digital textile printing for preparation of water-based inks. Natural dyes used for preparing printing inks include cutch, golden dock, annatto, and pomegranate ink. Growing adoption of natural dyes for various purposes including manufacturing of inks is expected to boost the market growth.

Segments Overview:

The global organic functional dyes market is segmented into type, external energy, and application.

By Type

Chromic Dyes

o Photochromic

o Piezo chromic

o Electrochromic

o Others

Leuco Dyes

Fluorescent Dyes

Phosphorescent Dyes

Others

The chromic dyes is expected to hold the largest market share of about 64% owing to the color reversible nature of these dyes. Around 5,000 tons of phosphorescent dyes are expected to be sold by 2025.

By External Energy,

Heat

Light

Electric Field

Pressure

Chromophore

Others

The heat segment is estimated to hold the largest value share of about 30% owing to high usage of heat based functional dyes in various industries, such as the packaging industry. The electric field segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of about 10.3% during the forecast period.

By Application,

Textile

o Medical Textile

o Non-Medical (Smart) Textiles

3D-Display

Electrophotography

Thermal and Ink-Jet Printing

Optical Data Storage

LCDs

OLEDs

OFETs

Energy Conversion

Robotics

Electronic Sensors

pH Sensors

Gas Sensors

Optical & Chemical Sensors

Molecular Scale Logic Devices

Photodynamic Therapy

Medical Diagnosis

Functional Lens

Imaging

Packaging

Thermo Regulation (Brand Forgery)

Surface Disinfectant (antimicrobial)

UV Protection Dye

Moth/ Mosquito Repellant Dyes

The textile segment is expected to hold the largest market share owing to the increasing adoption of organic functional dyes for manufacturing medical textiles. The moth/mosquito repellent dyes segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate of around 12.2% owing to rising research activities for the development of more natural mosquito repellents. The robotics segment is anticipated to surpass a market volume size of about 1,307.1 tons.

Regional Overview

On a regional basis, the global organic functional dyes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

The European region is expected to grow due to the increasing use of organic functional dyes in determining the quality of frozen meat and dairy products. The North American region is anticipated to grow owing to the presence of many major players in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow owing to the rising usage of organic functional dyes in the textile industry.

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global organic functional dyes market include Associated Dye Stuff Pvt. Ltd., Cathay Pigments, Denim Dyes & Chemicals, Flint Group, Huntsman Corporation, Kiri Industries, KISCO, Megha International, Shanghai Ruiyan Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., Sudeep Industries, Taiyo Fine Chemicals, Yamada Chemical Co. Ltd., and Yamamoto Chemicals, among others.

The cumulative market share of the major 13 players is near about 23%. These market players are engaged in partnerships, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in November 2020, Flint Group Packaging Inks launched a regional service center in Barcelona, Spain for providing better services to its customers in the country. With this, the company strengthened its position in the Spanish market.

The global organic functional dyes market report provides insights on the below pointers:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the prominent players

Market Development: The report offers detailed information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets

Market Diversification: Provides in-depth information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

Competitive Landscape Assessment: Mergers & acquisitions, certifications, product launches in the global Organic functional dyes market have been provided in this research report. In addition, the report also emphasizes the SWOT analysis of the leading players.

Product Development & Innovation: The report provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

