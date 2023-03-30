Alexa
Czech president open to meeting Taiwan president at international conference

Petr Pavel says nothing prevents him from doing so

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/30 11:45
Czech Republic President Petr Pavel.

Czech Republic President Petr Pavel. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Czech President Petr Pavel on Tuesday (March 28) expressed he is open to meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in an unofficial setting such as an international conference rather than an official visit.

Speaking at a student event, Pavel said that while the Czech Republic still abides by its "one China” policy and has not questioned China's territorial integrity, it reserves the right to establish relations with any other country, per Liberty Times. There is nothing preventing him from meeting Tsai at a neutral event, he said.

Pavel explained that it is one thing for Czech parliamentarians to visit Taiwan, but a presidential visit would definitely trigger a full-blown reaction from China, such as full-scale economic retaliation. Because of the difference in Beijing's perception of parliamentary-level and high-level visits, it is unreasonable to expose Czech companies to such risks, he said.

Pavel’s comments have led to speculation that the two leaders could link up at the 27th Forum 2000 Conference in Prague in October.

Tsai talked with Pavel on Jan. 30, congratulating him on winning the presidency. China protested the calling, accusing Pavel of “stepping on China's red line, seriously interfering in China's domestic affairs, and hurting the feelings of the Chinese people."

Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova led a delegation on March 25-29, meeting with Taiwanese government officials to deepen bilateral relations and cooperation. Adamova also delivered a speech at the Legislative Yuan, pledging that the Czech Republic will stand by Taiwan based on the shared values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.
Taiwan
Czech Republic
Petr Pavel
Tsai Ing-wen

