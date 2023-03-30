Taiwan's Lion Group opens stylish dining space called 'Island133'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Lion Group travel agency announced on Wednesday (March 29) the opening of its new stylish dining space “Island133,” which features a restaurant with edible flowers and plants in Taiwan and an art exhibition, located at Songshan Cultural and Creative Park.

Its trial operation, which requires online booking, will begin on April 12 and is open to the public until May 7. The opening show was curated by Ling Tsung-yung (凌宗湧), and the venue will continue to launch exhibitions and seasonal cuisines periodically.

Titled “Root to Table,” the exhibition examines 133 delicious herbs and seasonings from various angles, including their evolution, geographical uniqueness, and distinguished flavors. The key exhibitors include Michelin star Chef Lin Ming-chien (林明健), who is also the owner of Longtail Restaurant and Bar, “the Father of Ferns in Taiwan” Kuo Chen-meng (郭城孟), and “the Plant Hunter” Hung Shen-chien (洪信介).

In response to the exhibition, curator Ling and chef Lin Ting-yu (林庭右) designed three dishes for the restaurant, which include the use of sea urchins, figs, and nori chips for the appetizer called “Sailing,” and putting Houttuynia cordate and fern in the plate called “The Forest.” The restaurant also serves cheeses and natural wine in the afternoon, and edible plant-inspired relishes in the evening.

In addition, a pop-up dessert store hosted by Japanese brand Coffee Gallery (珈琲回廊), Hakata Chocolate Shop, and Taiwan’s Gre en Bakery, is also located on Island133. Eventgoers can try Japanese-style mochi, dorayaki, and a jasmine latte.

The restaurant is open for booking. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu video)