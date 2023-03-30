Alexa
Taiwanese crowd out Chinese protestors in welcoming Tsai to New York

Overseas Taiwanese shouted slogans such as 'Welcome President Tsai,' 'Taiwan jiayou!'

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/30 10:49
Tsai welcomed by overseas Taiwanese as she arrives at Lotte New York Palace on March 29. 

Tsai welcomed by overseas Taiwanese as she arrives at Lotte New York Palace on March 29.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was welcomed by hundreds of overseas Taiwanese in New York, who kept Chinese protestors at bay.

On the first leg of her "Democratic Partnership for Common Prosperity Journey," Tsai arrived in New York on Wednesday (March 29) and was warmly welcomed by hundreds of overseas Taiwanese waiting outside her hotel, per CNA. Local Chinese associations protested by shouting slogans on the other side of the street but were drowned out by Taiwanese supporters.

Having departed from Taipei earlier that day, Tsai arrived at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Wednesday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport. The new chair of the American Institute in Taiwan Laura Rosenberger and Taiwan’s envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) greeted Tsai and her delegation in her aircraft.

Overseas Taiwanese supporting Tsai. (CNA photo)

Tsai and her entourage then drove to the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in midtown Manhattan and arrived at 4 p.m. Hundreds of overseas Taiwanese awaited Tsai outside the hotel, carrying Taiwanese and American flags and holding up placards with welcome slogans, as well as shouting "Welcome President Tsai," "Long live the Republic of China," and "Taiwan jiayou!"

Tsai waved and smiled at the crowd, shook hands with many overseas Taiwanese, and then walked into the hotel with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and other members of the delegation. The whole process of her arrival at the hotel only lasted about 30 seconds.

Overseas Chinese protesting against Tsai. (CNA photo)

In addition to the local Chinese-language media, the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, and other international media were present, indicating that the foreign media attaches great importance to Tsai's visit.

Before Tsai arrived, protesters brought in by local Chinese associations gathered across the street from the hotel, shouting slogans against her transit through the U.S. Not to be outdone, the overseas Taiwanese gathered outside the hotel and shouted slogans in return.

Wu (second from left), Tsai, Rosenberger, and Hsiao in aircraft that transported delegation. (CNA photo)

However, there was a street separating the two sides, and the New York police put up crowd barriers and remained present to maintain order. Tsai's arrival went smoothly, and the Chinese protestors were unable to disrupt the process.

Tsai (second from left) smiles at supporters. (CNA photo)
