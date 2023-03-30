UK House of Commons speaker discusses bilateral ties with Taiwan envoy

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.K. House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle met with Taiwan’s representative to the U.K. Kelly Hsieh (謝武樵) on Tuesday (March 28).

Hoyle took to Twitter after the meeting, saying the two “discussed how to further strengthen the Taiwan-UK parliamentary relationship.” Taiwan’s U.K. representative office said that Hoyle shared his expectations for closer bilateral relations and that the meeting lasted about 30 minutes, per CNA.

Hsieh was selected as the representative in July 2020 and has made great efforts to promote Taiwan in U.K. political circles.

Last week, British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group Chair Bob Stewart led a six-member delegation in Taiwan to meet with high-level government officials and discuss Taiwan-U.K. relations, developments in the region, and economic resilience. He called for more U.K. and global support for Taiwan, saying, “Taiwan is a crucial country for the West.”

He also encouraged more lawmakers and ministers from the U.S., Canada, and European nations to visit Taiwan. “The more that politicians in Europe and U.S. and Canada understand what is happening here, the better," he said.