Knicks' Randle misses 2nd half vs. Heat with sprained ankle

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle, who has played in all 77 games for the New York Knicks this season, missed the second half against Miami on Wednesday night with a sprained left ankle.

Randle was hurt in the second quarter when he grabbed an offensive rebound and Heat center Bam Adebayo landed on him after Randle faked a shot. The All-Star forward was eventually helped up and stayed in the game to shoot his free throws, but was clearly in pain and the Knicks then quickly committed a foul to substitute him out of the game.

The Knicks announced at halftime Randle would not return.

He was having a quiet game with just three points and five rebounds, but leads the Knicks with 25.4 points and 10 rebounds per game.

