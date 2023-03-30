Alexa
4 Chinese warships detected around Taiwan

China has dispatched 341 military planes, 109 naval ships around Taiwan in March

  1932
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/30 09:52
Chinese destroyer Changchun (foreground) followed by Taiwanese Cheng Kung-class frigate on August 5, 2022. (Weibo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked four naval vessels around the country between 6 a.m. on Wednesday (March 29) and 6 a.m. on Thursday (March 30).

Taiwan's armed forces monitored the situation and dispatched navy vessels and activated land-based missile systems in response to the presence of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships, reported the MND. No Chinese military aircraft were detected around Taiwan during this period.

Thus far in March, China has dispatched 341 military planes and 109 naval ships around Taiwan. Beijing has stepped up its gray zone tactics in the Taiwan Strait by regularly deploying warplanes and warships in Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, gray zone tactics are “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”
ADIZ incursions
Taiwan ADIZ
gray zone tactics
gray zone warfare
PLAN
Chinese warships

