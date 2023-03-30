Spring showers give way to sunny holiday forecast

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Spring rains will cover much of the central, eastern, and northern parts of Taiwan on Thursday (March 30), according to a report by meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

Wu expects a weather front to continue impacting Taiwan, bringing both intermittent showers as well as lower temperatures to the previously mentioned areas. Weather forecast models, however, predict a more promising outlook for the upcoming holiday weekend.

Wu said rain is unlikely over the Tomb Sweeping Festival, though a cloud system from southern China will lead to more clouds and localized rain. Wu said on Sunday (April 2), the weather will improve though some areas may experience periods of intermittent rain.

From April 3-5, it will be mostly cloudy with periods of sunshine in the daytime. Mountainous areas can experience occasional short-term rainfall in the afternoon with temperatures rising significantly, with daytime and nighttime temperatures differing significantly.

Wu added that another weather front bringing rain will affect Taiwan on Wednesday evening (April 5), with local showers in the central, eastern, and northern areas. He noted that this longer-range forecast still requires continued observation.