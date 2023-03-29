ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market Shaping from Growth to Value by 2027

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market is forecast to see a rise in market size to more than US$ 17,165 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% over the 6 years forecast term. ASEAN automotive insurance market is analyzed for the period 2017 to 2027, wherein 2017-2020 is the historic data, 2021 is considered as the base year and 2022-2027 are forecast values.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The competition landscape section of the report covers descriptive profiles of 12 prominent players and readers can request for revising the list or including additional players, as per their research requirements. Details covered for these players include – Business description, company financials, and claims, key details, strategy outlook, list of products, recent developments.

The players profiled in the report include the following – AVIVA Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., China Pacific Insurance Co., Chubb Group, People’s Insurance Company of China, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance’ Tokio Marine Group, Admiral Group Plc, AIG (American International Group, Inc.), Allianz, and Allstate Insurance Company.

The development work being done in the market sector for ASEAN Automotive Insurance Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Risk Coverage

Collision Coverage

Comprehensive Coverage

Liability Coverage

Personal Injury Coverage

Uninsured Motorist Coverage

Add-ons Road-side assistance Engine replacement Nil Depreciation



By Coverage Term

One year

3 Years

5 Years

More than 5 years

By Distribution Channel

Agency

Bank

Brokers and Insurance Marketplaces

Direct

Others

By Vehicle Type

ICE Vehicles Petrol Diesel Other

Electric Vehicles

Hybrid

By Vehicle Application

Personal 2 Wheelers 4 Wheelers

Commercial Passenger Heavy Vehicles

Off-road Vehicles

By Vehicle Ownership

New Vehicles

Used Vehicles

By End-user

Individuals

Businesses Enterprise Logistics Retail Education Energy & Mining Construction Others



By Region

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Vietnam

Rest of ASEAN

