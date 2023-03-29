Automotive TIC Services Market Set for Explosive Growth by 2031

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Automotive TIC Services Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Automotive TIC Services Market is currently valued to be around US$ 17.2 billion industry and is expected to grow at an approx. CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2021-2027.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Automotive TIC Services Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The major players in the market are Applus Services S.A., Bureau Veritas, Dekra Se, Element Materials Technology, Eurofins Scientific, Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, Intertek Group PLC, TÜV NORD Group, TUV Rheinland AG Group and TUV SUD SGS among others.

Leading players are constantly focusing on different strategies such as acquisitions and mergers that can increase their market hold by offering better services. For instance, in 2019, TUV SUD and AKKA (Engineering consulting company) collaborated to focus on the design and development of a fuel-efficient and low emission engine.

The development work being done in the market sector for Automotive TIC Services Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Service Type:

Testing Service

Inspection Service

Certification Service

By Source:

In-house

Outsource

By Application:

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing

Electrical and Electronics Market

Electric Vehicles and Battery Systems

Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

Homologation Testing

Interior and Exterior Material Components

Telematics

OEM Testing

Vehicle Inspection Services

Others

By Supply Chain Services:

Design

Production

Distribution

Selling

Operation

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

About Astute Analytica:

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.

They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

