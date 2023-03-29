India Bearings Market Current Status and Future Prospects by 2027

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global India Bearings Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The India Bearings Market size was valued at US$ 1,772.6 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expand up to US$ 3,374.4 Mn by the end of 2027. The market is registering growth at a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Leading Companies

SKF India Ltd., Schaeffle, Timken India Limited, NRB Bearings Limited, National Engineering Industries Ltd, JTEKT India Limited are some major key players present in the industry.

Segmentation Overview

Product Segment of the India Bearing Market is sub-segmented into:

Ball Bearings Deep Groove Ball Bearings Self-Aligning Ball Bearings Angular-Contact Ball Bearings Thrust Ball Bearings



Roller Bearings Tapered Roller Bearings Spherical Roller Bearings Cylindrical Roller Bearings Needle Roller Bearings

Mounted bearing

Linear bearings

Slide bearings

Jewel bearings

Frictionless bearings

Size Segment of the India Bearing Market is sub-segmented into:

30 to 40 mm

41 to 50 mm

51 to 60 mm

61 to 70 mm

70 mm & above

Material Segment of the India Bearing Market is sub-segmented into:

Specialty Steel Alloys

Plastics

Ceramics

Application Segment of the India Bearing Market is sub-segmented into:

Automotive OEM Aftermarket

Aerospace

Agriculture

Machine Tools

Mining

Others

