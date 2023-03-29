Dupont wins Six Nations player of tournament for 3rd time

DUBLIN (AP) — France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont has been voted as the player of the tournament in the 2023 Six Nations, winning the award for the third time in his career.

The announcement was made Wednesday after a vote by international media and fans.

Dupont also won the prize in 2020 and ’22, and is just the second player to earn the award on three occasions after former Ireland center Brian O’Driscoll (2006, ’07 and ’09).

France finished second in the championship behind Grand Slam winner Ireland and that was reflected in the shortlist for player of the tournament, with France backs Thomas Ramos and Damian Penaud on it alongside Ireland’s Caelan Doris, Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen.

Dupont was world player of the year in 2021.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports