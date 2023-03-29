Alexa
Taiwan’s 7-ELEVEN and FamilyMart start selling eggs on Thursday

Both convenience store chains limit each customer to buying only one box

  1698
By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/29 20:46
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Convenience store chains 7-ELEVEN and FamilyMart will begin to sell imported eggs from Thursday (March 30), but each customer is limited to buying only one box at a time.

7-ELEVEN announced on Wednesday that the chain will begin to sell imported eggs at over 900 stores in Taipei City and New Taipei City, while FamilyMart will also start selling imported eggs at 429 stores in Miaolil County, Taichung City, and Nantou County, CNA reported.

A-Mart and Simple Mart have also announced that they will start selling imported eggs from Thursday or Friday.

PX Mart, Carrefour, and RT-Mart are one step ahead of other retail outlets by starting to sell imported eggs from Wednesday.

7-ELEVEN and FamilyMart will both begin to put boxes of 10 eggs on their shelves in the designated stores from Thursday. They will sell each box for NT$68 (US$2.24), per CNA.
imported eggs
7-ELEVEN
FamilyMart

