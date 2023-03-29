Floral show in Taiwan’s Taoyuan showcases 80,000 colorful calla lilies

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2023 Taoyuan Calla Lily Festival organized by Taoyuan City’s Department of Agriculture will showcase 80,000 colorful calla lilies, many other flowers, and art installations at Xihai Leisure Agriculture Area (溪海休閒農業區) in Dayuan District, Taoyuan City from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on April 1 – 16.

The 80,000 colorful calla lilies interweave with 20,000 lilies and 180,000 local plants and flowers to turn the venue into colorful flower fields, Marie Claire Taiwan reported. Among the art installations displaced at the venue, the largest one is a 5.5-meter-tall blue bird. In addition, there is a fountain to add to the charming scenery.

On weekends, the “flower dance fairy” program, which consists of theme park-style street performances, will entertain visitors. There are also picnic days, farming experience activities at nearby farms, music, afternoon tea, street artists’ performances, and a fair that sells agricultural produce from the city's 13 districts, per Marie Claire Taiwan.

Shuttle bus services will be provided during the festival period. The buses will start from Taiwan High Speed Rail Taoyuan Station at 8:30 a.m. and stop at a parking lot at the Rakuten Taoyuan Baseball Stadium, before arriving at the venue, with a service every 30 minutes on weekdays and a service every 15 minutes on weekends and national holidays.

The last shuttle bus bound for the venue will leave at 4 p.m., while the last bus leaving the venue for Taiwan High Speed Rail Taoyuan Station will leave at 5:30 p.m.

Xihai Leisure Agriculture Area is located at the intersection of Shengde North Road and Tianxi Road (聖德北路和田溪路交叉口).

For more information about the floral event, check the official website or its Facebook page.



(Facebook, Taoyuan City Government video)



(Taoyuan City Government photos)