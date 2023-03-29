Alexa
Escaped south Taiwan inmate captured after 2 days

Inmate on work release gets into spat with staff at work, escapes in car

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/29 19:38
File photo of a person in handcuffs. (Pexels, Kindel Media photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An inmate serving time at the Pingtung Correction Center has been arrested at the Pingtung Train Station two days after escaping.

ETToday reported that 40-year-old Tu Chun-wei (涂俊煒) fled at around 3 p.m. on Monday (March 27) during work release at a farm in Pingtung. While working at the farm, he allegedly got into a verbal and physical fight with the farm’s staff member surnamed Wu (巫), who accused him of theft.

After the fight, he took Wu’s key and drove away to Kaohsiung in his car. The police formed a task force and put him on the wanted list following his escape.

According to Liberty Times, Tu traveled between Kaohsiung and Pingtung after fleeing but never stayed in the same place for over an hour. He was arrested on Wednesday (March 29) and taken into custody for interrogation.

Tu is serving an approximately six-year sentence for theft, hit-and-run, and negligently causing injury to another. While in prison, he was reportedly well-behaved, which earned him work release.

Since beginning his job at the farm in late February, Tu would arrive for work at 8 a.m. and return to a correction center at 5 p.m. every day. He was searched and received an alcohol test on a daily basis.

Considering his performance, it was estimated that he had to serve only less than two years before being released.
escaped inmate
Pingtung
Kaohsiung

